FrightFest 2018: Just For The Fest, a New THE MAN WHO KILLED HITLER AND THEN THE BIGFOOT Poster

This Sunday night Robert D. Kryzkowski's The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot will have its European premiere at FrightFest in London, England. To mark the occassion a brand new poster was comissioned, featuring the two tituar villains of the film.

We wish we knew who the artist was who created it, so their hard work may be recognized. I do not know how necessary the swastika is though. Hitler is one of those people you categorize as 'Instantly Recognizable'. I figure it is there just in case you were not sure he was a complete and utter dick; that you somehow missed that bit in history class. What can you do? It's still a neat poster.

Khudos to you, mystery artist!

Sam Elliott (THE HERO, A STAR IS BORN) stars as a legendary World War II veteran who many years ago assassinated Adolf Hitler – an incredible secret that he’s frustratingly unable to share with the world. One day, just as he’s coming to terms with rounding out his life, Calvin gets a visit from the FBI and The Royal Canadian Mounted Police. They need him to take out Bigfoot.