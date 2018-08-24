Frightfest Coverage Comedies Hollywood Interviews Indie Features Festival Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

FrightFest 2018: Just For The Fest, a New THE MAN WHO KILLED HITLER AND THEN THE BIGFOOT Poster

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
This Sunday night Robert D. Kryzkowski's The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot will have its European premiere at FrightFest in London, England. To mark the occassion a brand new poster was comissioned, featuring the two tituar villains of the film.
 
We wish we knew who the artist was who created it, so their hard work may be recognized. I do not know how necessary the swastika is though. Hitler is one of those people you categorize as 'Instantly Recognizable'. I figure it is there just in case you were not sure he was a complete and utter dick; that you somehow missed that bit in history class. What can you do? It's still a neat poster. 
 
Khudos to you, mystery artist! 
 
Sam Elliott (THE HERO, A STAR IS BORN) stars as a legendary World War II veteran who many years ago assassinated Adolf Hitler – an incredible secret that he’s frustratingly unable to share with the world. One day, just as he’s coming to terms with rounding out his life, Calvin gets a visit from the FBI and The Royal Canadian Mounted Police. They need him to take out Bigfoot. 
This wondrous feature debut from writer/director Robert D. Krzykowski features visual effects by Richard Yuricich (CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND, BLADE RUNNER) and celebrated two-time Academy Award Winner Douglas Trumbull (2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY, BLADE RUNNER), who also co-produced alongside the great John Sayles (MATEWAN, EIGHT MEN OUT) and Lucky McKee (MAY, THE WOMAN). A fantastical discourse on the melancholia of old age and a singular blast of entertaining wit, THE MAN WHO KILLED HITLER AND THEN THE BIGFOOT also stars Aidan Turner (POLDARK, THE HOBBIT trilogy), Caitlin FitzGerald (Showtime’s “Masters of Sex”), and Ron Livingston (TULLY, OFFICE SPACE).
