Nicolas Cage Calls Sion Sono's PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND "The Wildest Movie I've Ever Made"

We love Nicolas Cage for the unabashed intensity with which he seems to approach any role he is offered, and in recent years, boy have there been a lot of them. The actor was in Macau this past weekend at the 3rd International Film Festival and Awards Macao.

During his masterclass, Cage revealed a tidbit about one of his most anticipated projects for 2019, Prisoners of the Ghostland. The film marks the English-language debut of Sion Sono, the equally unhinged director of Love Exposure, Suicide Club, Why Don’t You Play in Hell?, Antiporno and many other deranged favourites. Suffice to say, it sounds pretty crazy…

“I’m thrilled about it! It’s unlike anything I’ve ever read before. It might be the wildest movie I’ve ever made, and that’s saying something. It’s out there. I wear a skintight black leather jumpsuit with grenades attached to different body parts, and if I don’t rescue the governor’s daughter from this state line where they’re all ghosts and bring her back they’re gonna blow me up. It’s just crazy. It’s way out there.”

So, essentially it's Escape From New York with Cage in a black leather onesie fighting ghosts? We're in!

Prisoners of the Ghostland is scheduled to begin filming next Spring.