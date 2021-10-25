PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND: Streaming on Shudder And AMC+ in November

Set in the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town where a ruthless bank robber is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor, whose adopted granddaughter Bernice has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within three days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman and his own path to redemption.

A friendly reminder that Sono Sion's Prisoners of the Ghostland, starring Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, Tak Sakaguchi and Bill Moseley, will stream exclusively on AMC+ and Shudder starting on November 19th.

The premium streaming bundle AMC+ and Shudder, the premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced that PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND will stream exclusively on both platforms in the U.S. starting on November 19. The film, starring Nicolas Cage (Mandy), made its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Directed by the acclaimed Japanese director Sion Sono (Why Don’t You Play in Hell), the film was written by Aaron Hendry and Rexa Sixo Safai (Western Wonderland). In addition to Cage, the film stars Sofia Boutella (The Mummy), Nick Cassavetes (Face/Off), Bill Moseley (Texas Chainsaw Franchise), Tak Sakaguchi (Tokyo Tribe) and Yuzuka Nakaya (The Forest of Love). Joseph Trapanese (Tron: Legacy, The Raid: Redemption, The Greatest Showman) composed the original score.

