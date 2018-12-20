Shivers Coverage Indie Interviews Teaser Trailers Festival News Cult Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Holiday Gift Guide 2018, Part 4: Monster Pins and Other Stuff

Contributor; Chicago, Illinois
Sign-In to Vote
Holiday Gift Guide 2018, Part 4: Monster Pins and Other Stuff

Mike and myself give you a glimpse of the cozy magnificence that is the Krampus Cardigan from Middle of Beyond.

Not to be outdone, Retro Go-Go recently came out with nifty enamel pins featuring all of the characters from the General Mills monster cereal brand that started in the 70s. Are you a Frankenberry or a Frute Brute? Count Chocula or Boo Berry? Each pin comes in a little box that recreates the original cereal box art. They also have a nifty X-Ray Spex pin that features the glasses we all remember from comic books of the same era.

That wraps it up for this year's edition of the Holiday Gift Guide. Mike and myself hope to hear from you in 2019 as MindFrame(s) episodes start posting here on Screen Anarchy. In the meaanwhile, you can find us on iTunes.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Holiday Gift Guide

More about Krampus

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.