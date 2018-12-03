Check out the "RoboWoman" Sci-Fi Thriller OFFICIAL TRAILER

Check out the amazing trailer for multi award-winning filmmaker Dustin Ferguson's epic new action/scifi/thriller RoboWoman starring Dawna Lee Heising (Blade Runner) in the compelling title role of Robowoman, Vida Ghaffari (Horndog's Beach Party), and legendary actors Mel Novak (Bruce Lee's Game of Death) and Aki Aleong (Missing In Action III) as well as cult stars Sue Price (Nemesis 2-5) and Brinke Stevens (Slumber Party Massacre) and many other great actors!