A SILENT DEATH (Una Muerte Silenciosa): TWDC-Disney Acquire Argentine Crime Thriller For LatAm Release

Our friends at FilmSharks are handling international sales at March du Film in Cannes.

The new thriller from Argentina stars Joaquin Furriel ( The Boss, Anatomy of a Crime , The Son , To Rest in Peace ), Soledad Villamil ( The Secret in Their Eyes , Close Your Eyes ), Alejandro Awada ( Nine Queens , The Bar ), and Maria Marull ( Wild Tales ).

In the depths of Patagonia during the 80’s, a hunting guide stumbles upon a shocking crime involving his niece, forcing him to investigate and to confront the haunting secrets of that era dark years in his pursue of justice.

TWDC-Disney have secured the theatrical and streaming rights in the LatAm for Sebastian Schindel's new crime/psychological-thriller feature film A Silent Death ( Una Muerte Silenciosa ).

Crime Thriller Master Sebastian Schindel's new crime/psychological-thriller feature film "A Silent Death" starring SpaLatam sensation actor Joaquín Furriel who prominent carrier includes a recent platino Award for best actor, becoming the face of Moncler, shooting as the new star in the New series of the directors of “La casa de papel”, and the star of the recent Netflix #1 film “Descansar en paz” produced by Ricardo Darin's Kenya films. Film also stars Soledad Villavil (A Secret in their eyes) and Alejandro Awada (El Bar; The Aura) as taken by TWDC/Disney's Star Distribution for theatrical release in LATAM in 3Q-4Q 2024 and after for Streaming in STAR+ .

Film was produced by Bufalo film’s Esteban and Hori Mentasti ( The Wrath of God) , Nicolas Veinberg (My Penguin Friend; Elsa & Fred) and Pampa films Pablo Bossi ( Nine Queens) , Cabe Bossi and Pol Bossi .

Hori Mentasti quote “Making a film of this class in Argentina has became a huge adventure and wanted to thank all partners”

Esteban Mentasti quote :“We believe a world class film like A Silent Death is the best hands with TWDC and FilmSharks”

Guido Rud : “This is likely to become of the latin films of the year. Sebastian Schindel has gained it’s brand as the Master of Crime after the huge int’l success of his films THE BOSS ; THE SON , CRIMES THAT BIND and THE WRATH OF GOD. There is huge apettite for Crime films this ways across all rights ”.

FilmSharks is presenting the film to buyers and festivals in Cannes and it’s having it’s Marche du film Market Premiere.