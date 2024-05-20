THE POSSESSION AT GLADSTONE MANOR: Horror Icons Barbara Crampton Lin Shaye Join Caylee Cowan, Jesse Metcalf And William Mapother

Here's one for fans of possession horror flicks. Another one is on it's way and horror icons Barbara Crampton and Lin Shaye are part of the cast.

K. Asher Levin's horror flick The Possession at Gladstone Manor is currently in production in Kansas City, Missouri.

Caylee Cowan plays Jamie Black whose mother Frida (Crampton) goes missing. Jamie applys for the same job her mother held at Gladstone Manor. She meets a mysterious and evil nurse (Shaye) and must rely on her brothers Rupert and Chris (Darren Weiss and Jesse Metcalfe), and Chris' fiancee Sam (Charlotte Kirk The Lair, The Reckoning) to get her out. Character actor extraordinaire William Mapother plays Henry Gladstone, who it is safe to say the manor is named after.

Sales are currently underway at Marche du Film in Cannes.