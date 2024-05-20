DEATHSTALKER: ICYMI Here's Our First Look at Daniel Bernhardt as The Titular Hero

With a little bit of patience we got the official word from Raven Banner today, plus a full sized image you will find down in the gallery below. It's even more epic than the header image. Check it out, down below the announcement.

Raven Banner launches Cannes sales this week on a reboot of Deathstalker - Roger Corman’s cult Sword & Sorcery series, which is currently shooting in Canada.

Daniel Bernhardt (John Wick, Nobody, Barry, The Matrix Reloaded) stars as the titular character in a newly reimagined installment of the cult sword and sorcery series. Written and directed by Steven Kostanski (The Void, PG: Psycho Goreman), Bernhardt portrays the barbarian who finds himself cursed by a magical talisman that draws him into conflict with a malevolent wizard and a

clan of monstrous assassins.

The original films were produced by Roger Corman throughout the 1980s and capitalized on the popularity of John Milius’ Conan the Barbarian with a similar collision of pulp fantasy and lurid excess. Kostanski’s new vision promises a greater emphasis on exploring the series’ fantasy setting and filling it with monsters that will be largely realized through the director’s signature combination of creature suits, prosthetic FX make-up, and stop-motion animation. These effects are courtesy of the director’s newly minted Action Pants FX shop, which recently completedwork on Kostanski’s upcoming horror-comedy Frankie Freako.

“I am thrilled to be working with Steven. I love this genre, and what Steven created in his creature shop is mind-blowing. I am so excited to do battle as a Deathstalker who is more of a grizzled war veteran in this story” added Bernhardt. In advance of the film, the first issue of an all-new Deathstalker comic book series from Vault Comics has just been released selling out in under a week. Writer Tim Seeley and artist Jim Terry have worked closely with Kostanski and Slash of Guns N’ Roses fame to create a tale of Deathstalker that bridges the original movies and Kostanski’s new film.

Deathstalker is being produced by Pasha Patriki of Hangar 18 Media, Michael Paszt and Avi Federgreen alongside executive producers Andrew Thomas Hunt, James Fler, Peter Kuplowsky, Josh Viola, Michael Vasicek, Max Hensgen, Kevin Dickel, and Dave McGrath. Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash and Rodrigo Gudiño will also Executive Produce under the BerserkerGang label. Raven Banner is handling worldwide sales.