Branko Tomovic ("24", "Dogs Of Berlin") joins two Sci-Fi projects

European actor Branko Tomovic, who might be best known to international audiences as Jack Bauer's sidekick Belcheck opposite Kiefer Sutherland in "24: Live Another Day", has joined new SyFy series "Spides" and also the spaceship feature film "Deus".

"Spides" is currently shooting in Berlin and also stars Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (‘Game of Thrones’), Falk Hentschel (‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D’) and Florence Kasumba (‘Black Panther’). Set in modern-day Berlin, it tells the story of Nora who begins to unravel a conspiracy of aliens who are using a synthetic drug to infiltrate humans to use as host bodies. The more truth Nora uncovers, the more of her own dark secret is revealed: she is the key to the invasion she is fighting. Tomovic plays Russian gangster Boris who belongs to the drug mafia in Berlin's underworld. "Spides" will premiere as eight, one-hour episodes from late 2019 in the UK, France, Iberia, Germany, Latin America, Poland, Romania, Balkans, Middle East, Africa, Australia and Brazil.

In "Deus", Tomovic joins sci-fi legend Claudia Black ("Farscape", "Stargate", "Pitch Black") as Si Rubin. A mysterious black sphere is discovered in the orbit of Mars. The Achilles is sent to investigate. After the bedraggled six-person crew wake from eight months hibernation, the Sphere is transmitting a single word in every Earth language ever known - Deus.