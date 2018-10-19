Watch: Jim Hosking and David Wike Discuss AN EVENING WITH BEVERLY LUFF LINN, Working with Jemaine Clement, and More

After being part of Fantastic Fest 2018, An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, British director Jim Hosking’s second feature after The Greasy Strangler, is now in theaters, on VOD and Digital HD.

In the film, Emile Hirsch is Shane, the temperamental manager of a coffee shop who prefers to lay off his own wife, Lulu (Aubrey Plaza), rather than one of his other cashiers. That inherent rarity of Hirsch's character leads him to commit a robbery simply because his wife -- now always bored with no work or a good TV set at home -- told him that his brother of Indian origin (played by Sam Dissanayake) had more money than him.

Eventually, and almost by chance, Lulu meets Colin (Jemaine Clement), who has been hired by his brother to settle accounts with Shane, and decides to run away with him and the money that had been clumsily stolen by her husband. Lulu knows exactly where to go with Colin after leaving her husband since a mysterious man (Craig Robinson), with whom she had a relationship in the past, will give a magical show at a local hotel.

At Fantastic Fest, I had the chance to interview both Hosking and David Wike, co-writer of An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn. In honor of the movie’s commercial release, here’s the video with the full 16-minute conversation; we discuss the genesis of the project, the great and funny Jemaine Clement, comparisons with Wes Anderson, the extravagant, enigmatic and romantic aspects of the film, and more.