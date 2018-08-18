AN EVENING WITH BEVERLY LUFF LINN: The New Poster And Trailer For Jim Hosking's Next Film

Toronto Film Festival Coverage Cult Movies Top 10 Lists Trailers All Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
Lulu Danger's unsatisfying marriage takes a turn for the worse when a mysterious man from her past comes to town to perform an event called "An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn; For One Magical Night Only.”
He's back just two years later with his same bonkers comedic style in tow in An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn. While the two films share enough similarities to greatly please Greasy Strangler fans (and to discourage anyone who wasn't), the big difference is that where that film was a midnight movie wrapped in Hosking weirdness, Beverly Luff Linn is a romantic comedy at its core. This may sound antithetical to a brand of humor that relies heavily on awkward people yelling bizarre things at each other, but it's a total success. While Hosking's wit and commitment take much of the credit, his secret weapon is the incredible casting that centers around Aubrey Plaza, Jemaine Clement, and Craig Robinson.