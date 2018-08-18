AN EVENING WITH BEVERLY LUFF LINN: The New Poster And Trailer For Jim Hosking's Next Film

It is a case of better late than never, letting you know that there is a new poster and trailer for Jim Hosking`s next feature film An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn. Hosking's made many kinds of impressions a couple years ago with the very absurd and slippery Greasy Strangler, He looks to be well on top of the absurdisms once again. For those of you who were not fond of the lubed up will wonka will be pleased to know that there appears to be none of that in this new film.

Rest assured you can watch the trailer, with limited ick factor, below and not be grossed out.

Lulu Danger's unsatisfying marriage takes a turn for the worse when a mysterious man from her past comes to town to perform an event called "An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn; For One Magical Night Only.”

Screen Anarchy Festivals Editor Ryland caught the film at Sundance and in a dispatch article wrote this of Hosking`s new film...