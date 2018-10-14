OUT NOW!! - Zoe and the Astronaut available on Reelhouse!

Science Fiction Drama, Zoe and the Astronaut is out now on release through the Reelhouse platform.

The film follows the life of Zoe, the titular character, who is diagnosed with terminal leukaemia. After deciding to give up on life, her world is abruptly changed by the arrival of Jacques, an Astronaut who falls from the sky, crash landing near her home.

The film is directed by Eke Chukwu and stars; Kirsten Foster, Ian Reddington, Lisa Moorish and Max Scully.

OUT NOW on REELHOUSE - Visit (https://www.reelhouse.org/sahararoad/zoe-and-the-astronaut)

Check out the Trailer!!