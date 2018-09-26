SLEEP NO MORE: Exclusive Clip From Phillip Guzman's Horror Flick

Phillip Guzman's horror flick Sleep No More (formerly known as 200 Hours) will wake up on VOD, Digital and DVD on October 2nd by way of RLJE Films. Screen Anarchy has been given an exclusive clip to share with you. Find it below.

RLJE Films (NASDAQ: RLJE) will release the horror film SLEEP NO MORE on VOD, Digital and DVD on October 2, 2018. Written by Jason Murphy (The League of Extremely Ordinary Gentlemen) and directed by Phillip Guzman (Dead Awake), SLEEP NO MORE stars Keli Price (“Side Effects”), Lukas Gage (Assassination Nation), Yasmine Aker (12 Strong), Brea Grant (“The Arrangement”), Stephen Ellis (“You’re the Worst”) and Christine Dwyer (“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”).

In SLEEP NO MORE, five graduate students are conducting a study to prove the theory that once you’ve passed 200 hours without sleep, you will never need sleep again. As the hours tick by and their struggle to stay awake intensifies, they each start to have strange and unsettling experiences. Visions from the past, violent impulses and terrifying waking nightmares begin to take hold and turn this experiment into a desperate fight for survival.

RLJE Films will release SLEEP NO MORE on DVD for an SRP of $27.97.