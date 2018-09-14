SISTER HELL Director Fredrik Hana Returns With ROSALINA

We have been enormous fans of Norway's Fredrik Hana in these pages for years now. Hana has always been something of an outsider talent, delivering a string of frequently bizarre and always intensely high quality short films with his own distinctive style. He's absolutely unwavering in his vision and Hana returns now with his latest short.

In the wake of his massive and destructive 50th birthday party, Vinny, the head of a vast criminal empire, is visited by Hjalmar, his childhood friend and partner in crime. What should have been a pleasant meeting is strained by the growing distance between the two men, and things take a dark turn when Vinny asks his visitor to perform a simple favor.

Kristoffer Joner - arguably Norway's biggest star of the moment - takes the lead role and with the film about to launch in to its festival run a teaser has just arrived. Check it out below!