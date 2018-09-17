Toronto Film Festival Coverage International Features Indie Interviews Festival Features All News How ScreenAnarchy Works

First Image From Mattie Do's THE LONG WALK

Todd Brown
Chanthaly and Dearest Sister director Mattie Do has just launched production of her third feature in Laos and fans waiting for a taste have not had to wait long. The director has posted a first shot from the film on Facebook and things are looking pretty darn gorgeous.

Story details on The Long Walk have been kept out of the public eye thus far but, yes, fans of Do's previous work can rest assured that it will live in that same space between arthouse and horror as her previous work.

For a larger look at that image hit the thumbnail below to enlarge!

