TRENCH 11: Check Out The New Trailer And Poster For Canadian Wartime Horror

Our friends at Raven Banner Entertainment will release Leo Scherman's WWI horror flick Trench 11 in Canadian cinemas on August 31st. They will follow the theatrical with VOD on September 4th.
The lads have passed along the new poster and trailer for the film. Find the trailer below.
In TRENCH 11, a highly contagious biological weapon, created by German forces in WWI, is discovered by Allied troops as they explore an abandoned underground bunker. Realizing they need to contain and destroy the threat, their mission becomes a fight for survival when one of their own is infected by the deadly parasite and begins to violently attack them. The soldiers now need to not only save themselves, but must stop the outbreak before it spreads to the rest of the world.