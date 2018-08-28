TRENCH 11: Watch This Exclusive Clip From The War Time Horror Flick

Frightfest Coverage Documentaries Indie News All Videos International Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
In TRENCH 11, a highly contagious biological weapon, created by German forces in WWI, is discovered by Allied troops as they explore an abandoned underground bunker. Realizing they need to contain and destroy the threat, their mission becomes a fight for survival when one of their own is infected by the deadly parasite and begins to violently attack them. The soldiers now need to not only save themselves, but must stop the outbreak before it spreads to the rest of the world.