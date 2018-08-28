TRENCH 11: Watch This Exclusive Clip From The War Time Horror Flick

Leo Scherman's war time horror flick Trench 11 will be available in U.S. on Digital and DVD on Sept. 4th thanks to the fine folks at RLJE Films. The U.S. distributor has given Screen Anarchy and exclusive clip to share with you today.

In TRENCH 11, a highly contagious biological weapon, created by German forces in WWI, is discovered by Allied troops as they explore an abandoned underground bunker. Realizing they need to contain and destroy the threat, their mission becomes a fight for survival when one of their own is infected by the deadly parasite and begins to violently attack them. The soldiers now need to not only save themselves, but must stop the outbreak before it spreads to the rest of the world.

This clip plays out early on in the film. Jennings (Ted Atherton) and Dr. Priest (Charlie Carrick) are speaking with a Col. Ashcroft (John B. Lowe) about the discovery of a hidden bunker where ruthless bastard Reiner (Robert Stadlober) has been making weaponized diseases to use against the Allies. Jennings and Priest want to go into the bunker to find out what Reiner has been working on. And given that this is a horror film and the audience is blessed with incredible foresight we all know that this is going to go all pear shaped very quickly.

How bad does it get for our intrepid soldiers? You just have to find out for yourself on September 4th.