THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE: First Images From Mike Flanagan's Horror Series For Netflix

Netflix released a half dozen images of their upcoming haunted house series The Haunting of Hill House this morning. What is especially important about sharing them with you today is that this series was created, directed and exec-produced by Mike Flanagan.

We are enormous fans of Flanagan and his body of work. His handling of mood and tension are a perfect fit for the haunted house genre. We are very excited about his involvement in this show.

Peruse the gallery below and you will see the titular house, a couple shot of the Harris family including a nice shot of May Badr and Henry Thomas. The eternal Carla Cugino, star of Flanagan's Gerald's Game, makes an appearance. There is also a shot of Game of Thrones' Michiel Huisman with Timothy Hutton in there as well.

The Haunting of Hill House launches globally on Netflix on Friday, October 12th, opening its doors in time for Halloween.

A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson's iconic novel, The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past -- some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House. Created, directed and executive-produced by horror mastermind Mike Flanagan (Hush, Oculus, Gerald’s Game), The Haunting of Hill House is a complex family drama wrapped in a chilling horror story. Trevor Macy serves as executive producer alongside Flanagan. Meredith Averill acts as co-showrunner and executive producer. Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank executive produce, as well. Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel and Victoria Pedretti star, as well as Lulu Wilson, McKenna Grace, Paxton Singleton, Violet McGraw and Julian Hilliard. The Haunting of Hill House is produced for Netflix by Amblin TV and Paramount Television.