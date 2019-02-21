Netflix Signs Deal With THE HAUNTING of HILL HOUSE's Mike Flanagan And Trevor Macy, New Chapter Coming in 2020

Netflix announced today that they have entered into a multi-year deal with Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy, the fine gents who brought us fan favorite The Haunting of Hill House.

Netflix has entered into a multi-year overall television deal with Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy. Following the success of The Haunting of Hill House, Flanagan and Macy will develop and produce new series exclusively for Netflix, including an all-new chapter in The Haunting anthology, with the next installment chronicling a new story with all new characters.

Beginning with this new deal, Macy and Flanagan make official their prolific seven-year partnership, which has generated six movies and a series, under the Intrepid Pictures banner. Intrepid will continue to produce both television and features; so far the partnership has resulted in six films including Gerald’s Game, Oculus, and Hush as well as Netflix’s first original horror series The Haunting of Hill House, a modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson's iconic novel, produced with Paramount Television and Amblin Television.

“Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are masterful at creating authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats, but unable to look away,” said Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content at Netflix. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with them on The Haunting series and future projects to come.”

“Netflix has been an important part of our story, and we’re proud to have worked with them on The Haunting of Hill House, not to mention Gerald’s Game, Hush, and Before I Wake,” said Flanagan and Macy. “They’ve enabled and supported a great deal of our work and we look forward to much more.”