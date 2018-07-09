THE FOREST OF LOST SOULS: New Trailer Celebrates US Theatrical Release on August 5th

Wild Eye Releasing has announced that Jose Pedro Lopes' indie horror, The Forest of Lost Souls, will be released in US cinemas on August 5th, starting with L.A.

The Portuguese coming of age slasher flick bowed at Fantasporta in Portugal last year then went on a bit of tear on the international festival circuit. It won Best Picture at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, the Fant, Bilbao Fantasy Film Festival and the Triple Six Horror Film Festival.

To mark the US theatrical release a new trailer has been cut which you will find below. There is a poster that was sent along with this notice but we are going to decline to post the full image here because we feel that it gives away an important part of the story. Even some of the press release below may spoil some of the film for you, but then we would have nothing to write about then, would we?