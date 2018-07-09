THE FOREST OF LOST SOULS: New Trailer Celebrates US Theatrical Release on August 5th

Wild Eye Releasing has announced that Jose Pedro Lopes' indie horror, The Forest of Lost Souls, will be released in US cinemas on August 5th, starting with L.A.
The Portuguese coming of age slasher flick bowed at Fantasporta in Portugal last year then went on a bit of tear on the international festival circuit. It won Best Picture at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, the Fant, Bilbao Fantasy Film Festival and the Triple Six Horror Film Festival.
To mark the US theatrical release a new trailer has been cut which you will find below. There is a poster that was sent along with this notice but we are going to decline to post the full image here because we feel that it gives away an important part of the story. Even some of the press release below may spoil some of the film for you, but then we would have nothing to write about then, would we?
Leading independent distributor Wild Eye Releasing has acquired Portuguese horror film The Forest of the Lost Souls, setting it as their first theatrical release.
The film, which had its world premiere at the Fantasporto Film Festival on February 26, 2017, is scheduled to open in August.
Ricardo and Carolina are complete strangers that meet seemingly by chance in the “Forest of the Lost Souls”, a place where many people go to commit suicide. These two, a young woman and an old man, are no different than the others as they also came to the forest for this very reason.
They decide to briefly postpone killing themselves in order to explore the forest and also to continue talking to one another, as Ricardo and Carolina find themselves intrigued by one another.
However, as the pair go further into the forest it becomes clear that one of them has other reasons for being in the forest and is not who they would have the other believe them to be and is actually a psychopath…
The Forest of the Lost Souls will open theatrically August 5 in L.A and other cities.
Wild Eye Releasing, whose recent releases include well-received sci-fi thriller Soft Matter and James Klass’s House on Elm Lake, represents horror, exploitation, dark arthouse, cult and documentary films from around the world.