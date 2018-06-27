NYAFF Coverage Weird News Indie News Teaser Trailers Hollywood Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Trailer: BEAUTIFUL BOY Offers Earnestness and Tragedy

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada (@triflic)
Belgian director Felix van Groeningen is deeply interested in chronicling the emotional lay-of-the-land of 'downfall.' From his comedic family comedy-drama The Misfortunates, to the death of a small child for a pair of firebrand Bluegrass musicians in The Broken Circle Breakdown, earnest and tragic tones are harmonized to elicit maximal emotional response. It is hard, nearly impossible in fact, to walk away from van Groeningen's filmmaking unaffected.

So with his English language debut, courtesy of Amazon Studios, and Hollywood stars, Steve Carell, Amy Ryan and the up and coming Timothée Chalamet, it appears from this trailer, that not a bit of dilution has occurred. On the contrary, albeit it might just be the trailer editors, things appear to be even more potent.

Based on the best-selling pair of memoirs from father and son David and Nic Sheff, Beautiful Boy chronicles the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse, and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years.

