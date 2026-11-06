Trailer: 1993 Japanese Cult Christmas Classic, REX: A DINOSAUR'S STORY Coming Soon From Kani Releasing

Back in 1993, a film hit Japanese cinema screens that was so bizarre and charming, it is genuinely shocking that it is just now getting the international recognition it deserves. Rex: A Dinosaur's Story follows Chie (Yumi Adachi), a young girl who befriends a tiny T-Rex. As this monumental discovery gets out, Chie and Rex find themselves on the run from greedy fiends desperate to exploit the world's cutest dinosaur, and all in the run up to the Christmas holiday!

Featuring a delightful performance from Adachi, and incredible FX work from the legendary Carlo Rambaldi (E.T.: The Extraterrestrial, Possession), Rex: A Dinosaur's Story is a genuine cult classic in the making, with a backstory perhaps even more unbelievable than the film's plot. A director wrapped up in a cocaine smuggling racket whose arrest led to the film getting unceremoniously pulled from theaters and whisked into the dustbin of history is just the beginning.

This year Kani Releasing is reviving Rex just in time for the holidays with a theatrical run starting off at New York's Metrograph Cinema on December 11th, the film's first North American cinema release. From there the film will spread to other select markets through 2027, sure to become a new holiday favorite for those in the know.

Check out the trailer below, and keep an eye out for our review closer to the premiere date as well as additional theatrical listing.