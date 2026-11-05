Morbido 2026 Review: LA MANCHA (YOU'RE IT), García Bogliano Brothers Unite Powers for Unconventional, Experimental Playground Terror

Lots of things crossed our mind when we watched La Mancha (You're It), the new movie from brothers Adrian and Ramiro García Bogliano.

"What?"

"What the fuck?"

"What the fuck is going on?"

And, "What the fuck is going on in the Garcia Bogliano brothers’ minds?"

This is an experimental horror that throws familiar genre tropes into a visual blender to evoke raw, gut reactions. The supernatural horror elements act as an anchor, a subtle reminder that La Mancha is still a horror movie amidst the visual anarchy. In a quick exchange of emails, co-director Adrián García Bogliano told me the brothers went into this experiment with the intention of creating a quote-unquote “mindfuck.” Mission accomplished.

If there is any way of explaining what is going on here, it might be this: Simon is either an entity or a boy taken over by an entity that preys on children. Rather than go after them one or two at a time in their homes, Simon realizes that the best source of children can be found at the local theme park. He just waits for the kids to come to him, then trap them in his own alternate reality. Yeah, we will go with that, for now.

Simon bad. Kids good. Kids in danger. Bye bye kids.

The English title, You’re It, plays on the classic playground game. Kids are lured into the park, chasing strange voices on walkie-talkies. If they get tagged, they’re ‘It’—and then they must capture the next kid that comes along. It turns a harmless childhood game into a dark curse that seals them away in a parallel world.

La Mancha is a youth-led horror tale with zero adult presence, leaning on a cast of emerging, non-professional young talent. Society likes to repeat that children are one of our most precious commodities and they must be protected, but the absolute absence of parents here leaves them all the more defenseless. Stripping away the grown-ups leaves the young cast totally exposed, forcing these fresh faces to carry the escalating dread on their own shoulders.

The film ditches a chronological story, relying instead on abstract themes, atmospheric repetition, and audio distortion. Dialogue in this one was also kept strictly minimal. Exposition would only spoil the intended effect. Trying to explain what this experimental horror looks like is also a challenge. You will try to picture it in your mind but anything we say just has to be experienced to appreciate the full effect of it. Throughout what should be a brisk run time of just over an hour we were taken aback by just how full this film feels. At less than 80 minutes, there is a lot of visual texture packed from frame to frame, and scene to scene.

The brothers wrote and directed the flick, shooting the whole thing on location at the historic "República de los Niños" theme park. The park isn't just a backdrop; it is the primary setting and the main visual anchor holding the nightmare together. The brothers returned to a place that holds a lot of memories from their childhood spent in La Plata, and twisted them up in the name of horror.

You need to experience this as a sensory encounter rather than treating it like a narrative puzzle to decode or hunting for a traditional plot. Let the rhythms, colors, and soundscapes wash over you first. By leaving gaps in the unconventional structure, the film forces viewers to act as active collaborators in the experience.

When diving into La Mancha, shift your mindset from passive viewing to active participation. Don't waste your energy judging the work against mainstream horror conventions. Instead, focus on the specific, haunting imagery it puts on screen. Give the film space to marinate. The credits will roll, but these visuals are designed to linger and take shape in your head days after the screen goes dark.

If you are tired of mainstream horror movies that spoon-feed you linear plots, over-explain their monsters, and rely on cheap jump scares, this is one you need to track down.

"Being normal is vastly overrated" - Debbie Reynolds (Halloweetown)