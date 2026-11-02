DEADBOLT Exclusive Clip: Political Ambitions Meet Direct Terror

Saban Films just dropped an exclusive clip from their upcoming home-invasion thriller Deadbolt ahead of its VOD and digital release on November 13, 2026.

The plot sets a political backdrop against a straightforward fight for survival. We follow Anne right as she is weighing a run for Congress. Her plans are cut short when she is forced to outwit intruders in a tight game of cat-and-mouse.

Behind the scenes, the project features a creative team and ensemble cast aiming for a fast-paced thriller. Zac Coleman directed the film and developed the story with Craig Deering. Dylan Noe wrote the screenplay, while Deering produced alongside Elizabeth Perla and Parker Jesse Chase.

The cast features Callie Deering, Adria Dawn, Matt Gorkis, Eric Wolfgang Nelson, and Jaslen Gonzalez.

Find the exclusive clip and trailer below.