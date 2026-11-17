Parents and adult guardians know: Some physical media titles are meant for Mommy and Daddy, not for the little ones in the family.

As adorable and inviting as he looks, Buddy definitely falls into the category of 'for Mommy and Daddy only.' Also, parents, you may want to lock your doors from the manifestation of the lovable dinosaur that is unleashed in director Casper Kelly's film, which is heading home on physical media.

To see how much we ourselves love Buddy, just search our site. Our News Editor Andrew Mack already covered the digital and home video release dates, but we know how busy everyone is these days, so we're happy to share new art that has been prepared to remind that Buddy will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on December 8. And ...

... the limited edition VHS can be pre-ordered, starting on November 24, from Witter Entertainment.

That's next week! So, gaze upon the new art, then place your pre-orders now.