Toronto After Dark 2026 Winners: 5 MORE MINUTES Dominates Audience and Passholder Awards

The 19th Annual Toronto After Dark Film Festival has officially announced its 2026 award winners, with Javier Ruiz Caldera’s time-loop film 5 More Minutes leading the pack. The festival favorite secured both the prestigious Adam Lopez Audience Award for Best Feature Film and the Harvey Lalonde Volunteers’ Choice Award, while also capturing five Passholder Awards, including Best Director and Best Screenplay for Berto Romero.

Other major feature film honors went to Casey Donahue’s My Love for You Is Deep but the Devil Loves Me Deeper for Best Late-Night Feature, Brian Duffield's Whalefall for technical achievements, and Ben Sottak's Hallowarrior, which took home the festival's first biometric ScareScore Trophy alongside Best Costume Design.

In the short film and individual categories, top prizes were awarded to Findlay Ironside’s Something Borrowed (Best Canadian Short), J. Zachary Thurman’s It Helps (Best International Short), Alice Gatland and Ross Ozarka's Paper Cuts (Volunteers' Choice Short), Aminata Thiboult (Best Performance for I Love Paris), Dario Russo's The Fox (Best Ensemble), Marion Le Corroller's Species (Scariest Film), Ilja Rautsi's Red Snow (Best Monster for Vampire Santa), and Raviv Ullman and Greg Yagolnitzer’s Drag (Best Kill).

The full announcement will all the winners and runner ups follows.