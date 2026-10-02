The Asylum's STREET FIGHTERS, Out Today on Digital

The Asylum's Street Fighters is releasing today on digital! Just thought we would share that with you fans of the tongue-in-cheek low-fi mockbusters.

The world’s best martial artists fight in a world championship put on by a mysterious organization. As alliances forge and enemies emerge, they realize it’s not only the grand prize on the line, but their lives.

The trailer and some stills are below. We honestly do not recall ever seeing any of the original studio films so cannot say with any authority that there was a fight with a three-story tall demon. But you have to appreciate the big swing The Asylum took with this one.