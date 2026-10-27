SPIRIT TASTING: WNUF HALLOWEEN SPECIAL Creator Announces New Film and US Roadshow

What did you do for your 40th birthday? Chris LaMartina, director of WNUF Halloween Special, celebrated turning 40 by making a horror-comedy called Spirit Tasting. The movie deals with mid-life anxieties, but the real story is how it was made.

Most movies take months to shoot. LaMartina filmed this one in four days on a $40,000 budget. He was inspired by low-budget legend Roger Corman, who famously shot classics like The Little Shop of Horrors in less than a week. LaMartina wanted to prove he could still pull off that kind of fast, DIY filmmaking.

Filming a movie in 96 hours took a dedicated crew. LaMartina directed, edited, and co-wrote the script with Michael Varrati. The production team also included Melissa LaMartina, Ted Geoghegan, and Executive Producer Ryan Graveface.

The cast features Sean Doherty, Melissa LaMartina, Trevor Wilhelms, Matt Baughman, Cate Paris, Tatiana Nya Ford, and Matt Lake as a strange sommelier. Horror fans will also spot cameos from authors Grady Hendrix and Clay McLeod Chapman, cult icon Peaches Christ, and comedian Henry Zebrowski. SPIRIT TASTING shows you can make a movie with just a sharp idea, a deadline, and a group of friends.

You can catch the film on an upcoming US roadshow tour from November through January, featuring cast and crew Q&As. Check the full list of dates and theater locations at the bottom of the announcement.