HOLIDAY HITMAN Exclusive Clip: Hank's Family Vacation Takes a Deadly Turn

Hank Carter, a highly skilled hitman, has one last chance to save his marriage. Determined to give his family the perfect Christmas at a luxurious lake mansion, Hank tries to hide his dangerous profession. But when a bounty is placed on his head, waves of holiday-themed hitmen descend on the mansion, and Hank must fend them off using every Christmas decoration in sight, all while keeping his family in the dark.

Bradley Stryker's festive action comedy, The Holiday Hitman, will be available on Digital and On Demand on November 3rd from Saban Films. We have an exclusive clip to share with you today. In the clip, Hank and his family are being held at gunpoint by Delilah and her team of killers. The truth about Hank's career as a professional killer will be revealed for the first time. Check it out below.

The Holiday Hitman stars Nick Sagar, Montana Manning, Gabriela Ochoa Perez, Ricky Norwood, Florence Hall, Eloise Lovell Anderson, Mark Fleischmann, Vas Blackwood, Georgia Curtis, Tim Cullingworth-Hudson with Adam Korson and Julio Cesar Cedillo.