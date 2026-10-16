HIGH GROUND: Sometimes The Only Way to Get High is to go Higher - Yosemite's Legendary 1976 Drug Plane Mystery

Here is a good one to keep an eye out for, Daniel Sharp’s documentary High Ground.

In December 1976, a plane packed with tons of marijuana crashed into a frozen lake in Yosemite National Park. Park rangers left the wreckage for the winter, but broke climbers from Camp 4 - a historic Yosemite campground that became the legendary, budget-friendly hub for the 1970s counterculture climbing community - braved the snow to salvage the drugs. The incident triggered a massive investigation and became a legendary Yosemite climber myth.

High Ground is going on a theatrical tour next week, starting in California on October 25th and going throughout the western U.S. for the remainder of the year. All dates are listed below the official announcement.