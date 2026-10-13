CRYSTAL LAKE Review: Prequel Series is a Slow-Burn Crime Drama That Doesn't Skimp on Slasher Violence

Pamela Voorhees is unraveling.

Still reeling from her son Jason’s drowning at summer camp a year ago, she tries to cope with a loss she just can't let go of. She allows herself to get close to the local police chief, Levon Brooks, who steps in to help. Heck, she even hits up a self-help motivational seminar with her friend Trudy to try and break out of her shell. Desperate to fill the void, Pamela latches onto a local girl, Grace—Jason’s only friend at camp before his death—and treats her like a surrogate daughter. But the moment a bunch of hippies show up to prep the camp grounds for the next summer, they mess with that dynamic, throwing another wrench into her grip on reality.

Pamela cannot run from her past forever; her isolation is shattered when two men connected to her former life roll into town looking for her and her kid. And once she learns the truth about Jason’s death—how he went unattended into the lake, never to return— she completely snaps. She responds as she always has, with bloody violence.

A24’s Crystal Lake prequel series shifts away from the traditional slasher format into a 1970s crime drama, using sharp slasher elements to anchor it to the famous Friday the 13th film franchise. The story focuses on the aftermath of Jason's drowning. Linda Cardellini plays Pamela, the grieving mother who gave up a promising singing career to raise her son. Convinced her son is still alive, Pamela kills to keep her secrets buried and protect his memory. Chief Brooks, a former big-city cop who has relocated to the woods of Crystal Lake, investigates the town's unusual string of deaths alongside his journalist sister, Briana. Other than wondering how Pamela ‘likes her coffee’ he is unaware that the woman he wants to get closer to is the one behind the murders.

Before we answer if you should watch Crystal Lake, we feel compelled to offer a refresher on why we watched all those old movies that this series ties into. The primary reason the '80s slasher craze worked because it turned horror movies into crowd-pleasing roller coasters where insane, gory kills were the main event. Movies like Friday the 13th completely ditched slow-burn suspense. Instead, they hooked audiences with a simple setup: trap a bunch of teenagers in the woods and pick them off one by one using mind-blowing practical special effects. These films became massive hits because they delivered exactly what they promised—fun, predictable tropes mixed with shocking death scenes that turned brutal horror into a weirdly comforting, popcorn-munching theatrical experience.

This time in Crystal Lake, the showrunner, Brad Caleb Kane, has agreeably taken one movie’s worth of kills (we did not keep track but Pamela's impressive kill count in the series is on par with her kill count in the first Friday the 13th movie) and stretched them out over eight hours of crime drama and murder mystery. All the while we share the road with Pamela on her way to self discovery while dealing with her past, family drama, and current threats to her recovery.

So. If Crystal Lake takes the long way around to catch us up to when the movie franchise began - the equivlant of standing in line while we wait for our turn to get on that slasher coaster - are those slasher elements any good? For sure. Each episode is guaranteed one gnarly kill, with some exceptional violence that will reward and satisfy fans of the film franchise. Standouts include what I can only call the Blood Bag, and Would You Like Fries With That? The series gets full marks for creative kills mixed in with classic slasher stabbings and blunt force trauma.

Another path of connection to the films are the handful of recurring characters in the Crystal Lake series who originally appeared in that first Friday the 13th film. Of course we have Pamela, our central character and Jason's grieving mother. Cardellini is more than a worthy successor to the original film's Pamela, Betsy Palmer. You kind of have to be when you’re given this much character history to work with. Pamela is a woman strugglng to have agency, to have control over her life when she has lost her only reason for living. She does all the heavy lifting in this one and we are not just talking about the bodies (Hey-oh!).

Then there is Crazy Ralph, the town's superstitious doom-prophet in the original movie who has been given some back story. Played by Nick Cordileone, Ralph is now a Vietnam vet living in solitude in the forest, dealing with PTSD. We actually found Ralph to be one of the most empathetic characters, after Pamela, in this new series. And you do not have anything related to Friday the 13th without Jason, the sweet, young boy who is bullied because he suffers from hydrocephalus. Here he is appearing primarily as an 11-year-old camper, played by Callum Vinson. But more on Jason later on.

You also got Officer Dorf, the local cop who checks in on the camp in the first movie. Here he is subservient to Chief Brooks but has his moments. There’s Steve Christy, the man who later tries to reopen the camp in the 1980 film. And then we have Barry and Claudette, the original camp counselors murdered in the '1958' opening flashback of the first movie. We get a lot of time with these negligent horndogs and the secret they keep from everyone else, about where they were and what they were doing before Jason’s death. We know it, you know it. It's the one thing a lot of teenagers do in slasher films before they are hacked to death by the psycho killer.

The Crystal Lake series introduces a few new faces that ground the show's mystery format. Grace Snell steps in as a local girl who becomes a replacement child figure for Pamela, highlighting her maternal grief. She will be another sympathetic character in the series. On the investigative side, police chief Levon Brooks and his journalist sister Briana act as the forces digging into the town's deaths. Characters like these help expand the narrative from a body-count slasher into a crime drama about a community unraveling. Crystal Lake attempts to add a depth of character to a franchise that never relied on it in the first place. The films' only concerns were just how likeable were they willing to let Jason’s victims be before he bludgeoned them to death.

Other than what we already know about the franchise, what changes have been made to this fictional horror universe? Have there been any significant changes to the JASON UN1V3RSE because of this series? Yes.

The prequel series slightly alters the Friday the 13th timeline. The original Friday the 13th title began as a marketing strategy. Director Sean S. Cunningham replaced the working title "Long Night at Camp Blood" to utilize bad luck superstitions, purchasing a Variety advertisement before a script existed. Within the lore, this date became the timeline that motivated Pamela's initial murders, but not when Jason was born.

Showrunner Kane has shifted Jason Voorhees’ birth year from 1946 to Friday, May 13, 1960, aligning his birthday with the franchise's date. Consequently, an 11-year-old Jason drowns during the summer of 1971—coinciding with August 13, 1971, the only Friday the 13th of that year. The reimagined timeline for Crystal Lake aligns perfectly with real-world calendar trivia, seamlessly blending franchise lore with actual history.

This calendar change allows the primary narrative to unfold in 1972. Kane selected this era to set the show during a Cold War atmosphere defined by Vietnam War fallout, institutional distrust, and true-crime paranoia. This historical background moves the prequel away from it's slasher horror roots toward a character-driven psychological crime drama, framing Pamela Voorhees’ breakdown and isolation.

And as much as Crystal Lake is about Pamela we have to address the murderous elephant in the room, her son, Jason. Her everything. The reason everything kicked off in the famed slasher franchise (counts on fingers) … … aw, man … forty-six years ago!?!?

When you look at the original films' timeline, Jason’s whole vibe shifted from a medical anomaly to a case of bio-regeneration. In his early days (Parts 2–4), he’s a feral, tough hermit with a high pain tolerance who survives an axe to the skull. Then things change in the "accidental zombie" era (Parts 6–8), where freak lightning strikes and live underwater power cables act as defibrillators that shock his dormant cells back to life. By the time Jason X brings in futuristic nanotech in ‘01/’02, it feels like the conclusion to his hyper-accelerated healing. It makes it easier to look at his whole arc as an accidental experiment in biological immortality.

However, after the first trailer for Crystal Lake dropped, showrunner Brad Caleb Kane addressed fan theories by stating the prequel is grounded in reality and does not turn Jason into a government super-soldier. If the show used a scientific route, we feel the fan base would split. Purists would object, arguing that replacing the camp-curse mystique with biology makes Jason feel less like a boogeyman. On the other hand, lore nerds would welcome the logic, since the sequels used lightning strikes, electrical cables, and nanotech to bring him back.

The thing is, if you swap out the magic for a scientific explanation, it pushes him out of supernatural horror and into sci-fi or techno-horror. Instead of being a ghost or a ghoul fueled by a death curse, he becomes a biological anomaly—more like Frankenstein’s monster whose invincibility is a cellular puzzle. It implies that since his body follows the laws of physics and biology, his immortality has a weakness. It means you could stop him with a scientific cure, whether that’s melting him down to the bone or rotting his cells from the inside out.

That's only IF Kane replaced the camp-curse mystique of this totally fictional character.

If.

There are some things after the bloody finale that kind of bugged us. There are so many loose ends at the end of the season. Like, if anyone else is going to turn into a full-time psycho killer, it is Grace—she experiences way too much loss for someone her age to ever come out of it unscathed. On top of that, we don’t even know what happens to Chief Brooks or the whole investigation his sister is doing. Then we completely lose track of what happens to another survivor in the finale, someone who could have blown the whole story about Pamela in the end. Mind you, if she were ever found then we would have never had the 'mother' of all slasher movies to begin with, would we? Everyone all but disappears by the end of the finale.

We're also left in the dark about what happens to the camp after that fateful night... though, I guess we already know how that turns out. Heh.

Crystal Lake gives Pamela Voorhees the spotlight she deserves, turning her into a real, three-dimensional character rather than just a final-act twist. Watching Linda Cardellini play her with such grieving desperation actually makes you empathize with her, which makes her inevitable slide into total violence hit hard. She carries the entire emotional weight of the show on her back—along with a few bodies, of course. It is a fantastic evolution for the character that proves the franchise's real staying power started with a mother's grief long before the hockey mask ever showed up.

Even with a few dangling threads, Crystal Lake is a trip down memory lane that is well worth taking. To the show’s credit it made us do a deep dive into the lore of the Friday the 13th franchise more than we can say for a lot of other famous franchises within the horror genre and elsewhere. It successfully reinvents the franchise without completely losing its identity, balancing a 1970s crime mystery with the legendary gore we all came to see. If you're willing to trade the fast-paced rollercoaster for a deeper, slower-burning ride, this is a cursed anniversary you do not want to miss.

All episodes premiere Thursday, October 15th, 2026 on Peacock.