A LONG WINTER Trailer: Andrew Haigh's Fest Favorite Sets Winter Release Date
Andrew Haigh’s new movie A Long Winter is hitting theaters soon after hitting the festival circuit at Telluride, Toronto, and NYFF.
In 1951, high in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, Mike’s (Hechinger) world is thrown into uncertainty when his mother vanishes into the wilderness. Alongside his complicated father, and with their small mountain community rallying together against the unforgiving winter, Mike embarks on a search that leads him toward an unexpected journey of self-discovery, belonging and the quiet strength required to carry on.
MUBI just dropped the trailer for the drama, which stars Fred Hechinger, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Caitríona Balfe, Kit Connor, and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai. New York is getting some early screenings starting December 4, 2026, before it hits select US theaters on January 22, 2027.
It's a heavy, atmospheric look at a 1950s mountain town dealing with loss—or as our own Olga Artemyeva puts it in their review out of the New York Film Festival, it's "a film that is meant not so much to be watched and listened to but felt."
Watch the trailer below.
OPENING IN US THEATERS JANUARY 22, 2027WITH SELECT SCREENINGS IN NEW YORK STARTING DECEMBER 4MUBI, the global distributor, streaming service and production company, is delighted to release the trailer for Andrew Haigh's (All of Us Strangers, 45 Years) highly anticipated new feature film A Long Winter, starring Fred Hechinger (Thelma, Gladiator II), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, The Fantastic Four: First Steps), Caitríona Balfe (Belfast, Ford v Ferrari, Outlander), Kit Connor (Heartstopper, Warfare, Rocketman), and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Warfare, Reservation Dogs). The film will be released in select US theaters on January 22, 2027 with select screenings in New York starting December 4.Following its world premiere at the 2026 Telluride Film Festival, the film screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and New York Film Festival.In 1951, high in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, Mike’s (Hechinger) world is thrown into uncertainty when his mother vanishes into the wilderness. Alongside his complicated father, and with their small mountain community rallying together against the unforgiving winter, Mike embarks on a search that leads him toward an unexpected journey of self-discovery, belonging and the quiet strength required to carry on.A LONG WINTER OPENS IN US THEATERS JANUARY 22, 2027 WITH SELECT SCREENINGS IN NEW YORK STARTING DECEMBER 4
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