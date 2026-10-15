A LONG WINTER Trailer: Andrew Haigh's Fest Favorite Sets Winter Release Date

Andrew Haigh’s new movie A Long Winter is hitting theaters soon after hitting the festival circuit at Telluride, Toronto, and NYFF.

In 1951, high in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, Mike’s (Hechinger) world is thrown into uncertainty when his mother vanishes into the wilderness. Alongside his complicated father, and with their small mountain community rallying together against the unforgiving winter, Mike embarks on a search that leads him toward an unexpected journey of self-discovery, belonging and the quiet strength required to carry on.

MUBI just dropped the trailer for the drama, which stars Fred Hechinger, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Caitríona Balfe, Kit Connor, and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai. New York is getting some early screenings starting December 4, 2026, before it hits select US theaters on January 22, 2027.

It's a heavy, atmospheric look at a 1950s mountain town dealing with loss—or as our own Olga Artemyeva puts it in their review out of the New York Film Festival, it's "a film that is meant not so much to be watched and listened to but felt."

Watch the trailer below.