International Reviews Hollywood Reviews Zombie Movies International News

Vlissingen 2026: FILM BY THE SEA Recommendations

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (X)
On Friday the 11th of September, Vlissingen's Film by the Sea festival starts. It's the 28th edition this year, and it has become one of the largest and most glamorous festivals in the Netherlands. Last year saw over 45 thousand tickets sold, and the average audience rating for the films was a whopping 4.2 out of 5. The increase in ticket sales has been considerable each year, so will the festival hit 50K in 2026? We'll see!

It's quite an achievement for a festival which is, geographically, a bit out-of-the-way for most people. Utrecht, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Leiden are within an hour's travel of each other, but Vlissingen (or Flushing) is in Old Zeeland, in the South-West, part of a group of islands and peninsulas adjacent to the West Coast of Belgium. Getting there takes an effort. Vlissingen is a very nice city though, with a harbor and a beach right next to the cinemas. And with its red-carpet premières, gala clothing and a large selection of films from France, you might say this is the Dutch Cannes.

The Film by the Sea festival always has a triple focus: French films (new and old), adaptations from books (of which there are 39 in the programme this year), and locally made films about Zeeland. On top of that, the main theme of the festival this year is "Moed", the Dutch word for courage. The determination to stand for truth and justice even when challenged by authorities. But also the personal willpower to follow your dreams, to be true to your identity.

Other sections focus on cinema in the Dutch Caribbean islands and the Dutch colonial presence in Indonesia. And there are specials: you can watch Jurassic Park on the beach, or sing along with The Sound of Music. There's loads of other events as well, check out the full programme on the festival's site. And here are several recommendations. Click on the sides of the picture to get the next one!

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2026 ScreenAnarchy LLC.