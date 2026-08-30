Vlissingen 2026: FILM BY THE SEA Recommendations

The Film by the Sea festival always has a triple focus: French films (new and old), adaptations from books (of which there are 39 in the programme this year), and locally made films about Zeeland. On top of that, the main theme of the festival this year is "Moed", the Dutch word for courage. The determination to stand for truth and justice even when challenged by authorities. But also the personal willpower to follow your dreams, to be true to your identity.

Other sections focus on cinema in the Dutch Caribbean islands and the Dutch colonial presence in Indonesia. And there are specials: you can watch Jurassic Park on the beach, or sing along with The Sound of Music. There's loads of other events as well, check out the full programme on the festival's site. And here are several recommendations. Click on the sides of the picture to get the next one!