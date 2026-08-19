THE OTHER PEOPLE Trailer: Release Date For Psychological Horror Thriller Announced by The Horror Collective (Exclusive)

Our friends at The Horror Collective have asked us to be the first to share with you news about one of their upcoming releases, Chad McClamon's debut feature film, The Other People.

When a new stepmom's troubled eight-year-old girl befriends a boy that lives in the shadows, the family learns why things that live in the dark don't want be seen.

The Horror Collective Sets September Release for Horror Thriller The Other People

The Horror Collective to Release Award-Winning Psychological Horror Thriller THE OTHER PEOPLE on September 15

The Horror Collective, the genre label of Studio Dome, will release the acclaimed psychological horror thriller THE OTHER PEOPLE, the directorial debut of Chad McClarnon from a script written with his brother Trey, on digital platforms September 15. Starring Lyndie Greenwood (Sleepy Hollow, The Expanse), the claustrophobic thriller blends family drama, psychological suspense, and relentless horror into an unforgettable experience where the most frightening paranoid fears about home and safety become real.

In a town plagued with sudden deaths and missing persons, Rachel (Greenwood) meets and quickly marries grieving single dad William, and the two set out to provide a stable, comfortable life for his troubled eight-year-old daughter Abby. When Abby makes friends with a boy that lives in the hidden corners of their new home, she learns why things that live in the dark don’t want to be seen. As Rachel strives to understand and face the terror that grips Abby, William becomes more self-involved. Losing sleep, fighting to save her marriage and her step-daughter, Rachel grows increasingly suspicious of the strange noises and ghoulish shadows scratching at the edges of her sanity. Faced with unspeakable tragedy, Rachel has no choice but to press beyond what she can bear if they have any hope to survive. THE OTHER PEOPLE is inspired by disturbing true events that takes an unflinching look at the depths people will go to protect their home, their family, and their way of life.

THE OTHER PEOPLE has been celebrated on the festival circuit, earning the Audience Award at the Nashville Film Festival, the Special Jury Prize for Best Narrative Feature at the deadCenter Film Festival, the Best Screenplay award at La Samhain du Cinéma Fantastique, and a Best Narrative Feature nomination at the Rome International Film Festival. The Hollywood News praised the film for its innovation “McClarnon has created an intense haunted house movie that spins conventions on its head," highlighting Greenwood's stellar lead performance.

Produced by Chad McClarnon, Trey McClarnon, and Tony Dancy, the film also stars Bryce Johnson, Valentina Lucido, Quinnlan Ashe, B.D. Boudreaux, and Ashley Crow.

"The fear at the center of the film is primal, existentially terrifying. Our homes are supposed to be these safe, comfortable sanctuaries. As long as we stay here with the doors locked, then nothing bad can happen. That feeling of security is a lie. I call it the falseness of walls. Our homes are just empty rooms with flimsy locks. Danger can live there just as much as anywhere else in the world." said director and co-writer Chad McClarnon.

"THE OTHER PEOPLE is a beautifully crafted thriller that delivers far more than scares," said David Josh Lawrence, acquisitions of Studio Dome. "Chad and Trey McClarnon have created a haunting story about family, grief, and the darkness we carry with us. The film's festival success and audience reaction made it an easy choice to bring to viewers worldwide."

THE OTHER PEOPLE will be available on major digital platforms beginning September 15, 2026.