4K Restoration of Ken Russell's THE DEVILS to World Premiere at Cannes, One-Week Theatrical Release to Follow

Everyone has a little bit of history with Ken Russell's magnus opus, The Devils.

Has it really been fourteen years since we caught it at Fantasia, when Russell was honored with a lifetime achievement award? We definitely remember sitting there in Concordia Hall, while our ears were blasted to smithereens by out of control sound levels. We were compensated for our hearing loss when we wished Mr. Russell well as he departed our hotel the following day - it was just ourselves and one of the Fantasia staff.

A handful of years later we were sitting in a hotel dining room in Puebla, Mexico, during Morbido, speaking with the head of a boutique distribution label, and they shared that there was a director's cut, or extended cut, out there. We don't quite remember. Basically, you spend enough time on the festival circuit you were bound to come in contact with The Devils.

So today, we are very excited about the news that Warner Bros. has restored Russell's film, uncut and unfiltered, in 4K. Not only will they premiere the restoration at Cannes, but they will also put The Devils in theaters for a one-week run in October.

So, even you if haven't come in contact with Russell's film, next Fall there are no excuses.