THE RUNNER: Official Trailer & Poster For Amazon MGM's Thriller, Starring Gal Gadot And Damian Lewis
Kevin Macdonald's ticking-clock thriller, The Runner, premieres globally on Prime Video on September 2nd, 2026. The official trailer and poster have arrived today. Check out the trailer, down below.
In the pulse-pounding psychological thriller The Runner, Maia Marten (Gal Gadot) has built her life on being one step ahead — a sharp, resourceful, high-powered lawyer at the top of London's legal world.During her routine morning run, a single phone call shatters her world: her son has been taken. The instructions to get him back are simple and merciless — keep moving, follow every command, and tell no one. Stop, and he dies. Forced to sprint through the city and obey a series of sinister commands, Maia must confront an impossible question: how far will she go to bring her son home?Set against the backdrop of London’s hyper-connected streets, The Runner is a visceral, high-stakes race where every second counts, every choice carries a price, and a mother's unstoppable love becomes the most dangerous weapon of all.
Among any misgivings we may have about this project, a big one is that Damian Lewis is sporting that swarthy moustache in only one of those photos below. What a waste if it isn't in this movie from beginning to end.
Swarthy.
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