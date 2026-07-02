SOUR MINNOWS: An Introduction to Harrison Atkins' Interdimensional Absurdist Comedy, Premiering at Fantasia

With the complete lineup of the 30th Edition of Fantasia announced today we are introduced to some of the titles that are playing this year. Here we have an introduction to Harrison Atkins' second movie. Sour Minnows, something we are told is an interdimensional absurdist comedy.

Two friends stumble upon an unusual sight: six men sensually licking the pavement on an empty LA street. For Ricky, this moment ruptures something. As his reality grows porous, and his memories begin to slip and slide, he finds himself in contact with "The Yellow Thing," an entity that wears people like costumes. As Ricky adapts to his expanding worldview, a delirious new logic takes hold.

Yep, that sounds pretty absurdist. Sour Minnnows has its world premiere at Cinéma du Musée on Friday, July 24th, 2026, at 6:45 pm. The second screening is at the Salle J.A. De Sève on Wednesday, July 29th, 2026, at 1:45 PM.