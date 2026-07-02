SOUR MINNOWS: An Introduction to Harrison Atkins' Interdimensional Absurdist Comedy, Premiering at Fantasia
With the complete lineup of the 30th Edition of Fantasia announced today we are introduced to some of the titles that are playing this year. Here we have an introduction to Harrison Atkins' second movie. Sour Minnows, something we are told is an interdimensional absurdist comedy.
Two friends stumble upon an unusual sight: six men sensually licking the pavement on an empty LA street. For Ricky, this moment ruptures something. As his reality grows porous, and his memories begin to slip and slide, he finds himself in contact with "The Yellow Thing," an entity that wears people like costumes. As Ricky adapts to his expanding worldview, a delirious new logic takes hold.
Yep, that sounds pretty absurdist. Sour Minnnows has its world premiere at Cinéma du Musée on Friday, July 24th, 2026, at 6:45 pm. The second screening is at the Salle J.A. De Sève on Wednesday, July 29th, 2026, at 1:45 PM.
Harrison Atkins' Sour MinnowsPeeks Through the Veil of Reality in Psycho-Slacker ComedyStarring David Brown, Suzanna Son, & Chase WilliamsonWorld Premiere at Fantasia July 24The Fantasia International Film Festival will host the World Premiere of Harrison Atkins' sophomore film Sour Minnows, an interdimensional absurdist comedy where reality itself becomes malleable. David Brown (Jury Duty, Loot), Suzanna Son (Red Rocket, Fear Street: Prom Queen) and Chase Williamson (John Dies at the End, The Guest) headline the cast as a trio of disaffected cinephiles who realize the strangest thing they've ever seen may have seen them first. Sour Minnows will screen to its very first audiences on July 24 in competition for the Cheval Noir Award as part of the Fantasia International Film Festival, with an encore screening on July 29.Sour Minnows was written and directed by Harrison Atkins (Lace Crater). Atkins produced the film alongside Sarah Winshall, Allison Bunce, Kate Banford, Mel Barnes, Suzanna Son, and Anne Gormely. The supporting cast includes Julia Jones, Phil Burgers, Ryan Perez, and Carmen Christopher. Worldwide rights are available, with Gersh handling sales.Ahead of the world premiere, Atkins shared, "Like the characters in this film, I grew up inside movies. In LA, that feels less like a metaphor than a diagnosis. In this cinema of sacred misunderstanding, roommates become strangers, and friends drift into parallel realities. For those drawn to the theater as a haunted space, this film is a living thing that watches back."
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