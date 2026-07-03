Now Streaming: HUMAN VAPOR Creeps, MOTHRA Rebirths, MAN FINDS TAPE Unsettles

For the record, we are not covering Taylor Swift's wedding. (My invitation must have been lost in the e-mail. Probably, it's somewhere in my junk mail folder.)

Instead, here is our guide to new and noteworthy indie and international genre fare that has arrived this week on various streaming services.

(Please remember that every streaming service adds films on the first of each month, as distribution licenses are renewed and/or expire. I'm just highlighting a few titles below that I plan to watch and/or rewatch this weekend.)

Human Vapor

The series is now streaming on Netflix.

Our own James Marsh called this series to my attention via his blog, which pointed to his excellent review in the South China Morning Post: "Marking the first collaboration between Netflix and Toho Studios, Human Vapor is the latest creation from Yeon Sang-ho, the South Korean filmmaker behind such genre hits as Train to Busan and Colony. It is a bold reimagining of Toho's classic 1960 science fiction film of the same name, from original Godzilla director Ishiro Honda."

If that isn't enough to pique your interest, watch the trailer below.

Rebirth of Mothra (1996)

The film is now streaming on Netflix.

After you finish Human Vapor, you may be in the mood for a vengeful fairy.

Official synopsis: "After millions of years, Mothra and her young offspring renew their battle against their ancient enemy Desghidorah and a vengeful fairy."

The other two films in the Mothra rebirth trilogy are also now available, making for a relaxing triple-bill. Or you could space them out to enjoy every Saturday morning this month, concluding with Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah: All Monsters Attack! (2001), which is also newly available on Netflix.

X-Men '97 S2

The series is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Keeping with the late 90s' theme, the second season of the retro-fixated Marvel animated show returns with another dose of nostalgia for those who enjoy such things. (Not me! But hey, no judgment.)

Man Finds Tape

The film is now streaming on Tubi TV.

John Gholson stars in a tremendously good, completely unsettling film directed by Paul Gandersman and Peter S. Hall. Our own J Hurtado reviewed it out of the 2025 Tribeca Festival: "Man Finds Tape is a solid entry into a horror subgenre that often feels tapped out. The mass of found footage films is a minefield that often feels like it is more mine than field, but Hall and Gandersman have delivered a gripping mystery that avoids a lot of the pitfalls of lesser films. Man Finds Tape is pacey, it's scary, and it is never boring. Solid performances from some of Texas's top indie acting talent bolster a well-crafted script to put Man Finds Tape on the list of 2025's most fun horror discoveries."

Touch Me

The film is now streaming on Shudder.

My editorial colleague J Hurtado also reviewed this lovely film last year, out of SXSW: "It's rare that something this confidently unique finds its way out into the world, but Touch Me is destined to find a dedicated fan base who love eroticism and goo and don't mind a little cringe in the mix. Heimann eschews the less obvious, more grim metaphor of his first film in favor of something more fun, and it really works for him. Touch Me is the extraterrestrial erotic horror comedy that audiences didn't know they were missing."

Now Streaming celebrates independent and international genre films and television shows that are newly available on legal streaming services.

