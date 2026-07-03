Now Streaming: DRAW THIS, THEN DIE!, What Would a Manga Protagonist Do?

Ai Yasumi loves manga, especially the first book she read.

Draw This, Then Die! S1

The first episode is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

Joining the ranks of anime shows based on manga series that revolve around a profound love of manga, and how it can change one's life, Draw This, Then Die! draws from a large reservoir of affection.

At an early age, Ai Yasumi was introduced to manga, courtesy of a kindly book shop owner whose entire store is devoted to manga book rentals. So, with one small coin, Yasumi was hooked on a book that she picked for herself, a one-volume manga featuring two lovable characters -- one of whom becomes her own imaginary friend, cheering her on whenever she faced tough situations by asking her: "What would a manga protoganist do?"

With the guidance of the shop owner, Yasumi begins reading manga voraciously, right up until she enters high school, when a strict, no-nonsense, unsmiling teacher reprimands her for reading manga, which she declares is 'nothing but lies' and sums up by saying that 'nothing good ever came from manga.'

Yasumi mounts a spirited defense, but it's a losing battle. Yasumi's spirits are lifted sky-high, however, when she learns that her favorite manga has finally, after ten years, received a sequel! Buoyed by the good news, she schemes her way into Tokyo to attend a fan convention where the manga book's author will be signing books. She is shocked, however, when she sees the identity of the book's author.

I loved this episode from its first moments. The artwork is akin to watercolors, painted in pastels, with lovely, lovely coloring, and gently defined characters. I found it impossible to resist Yasumi's cheerful attitude and never-say-die spirit. I can't wait to watch more, though I should note that it's a very gentle slice-of-life show, so I expect all my emotions to be drained slowly by my inevitable copious tears.

The official synopsis hints at the direction of the show:

"First-year high school student Ai Yasumi lives on the island of Izu Oshima and loves reading manga. But after a certain turning point, she sets her sights on creating stories of her own! As she dives into the world of manga-making, Ai faces challenges, growth, and the excitement of chasing her creative dreams. Where will her creative journey take her?"

Image ©Minoru Toyoda/Shogakukan/"Draw This, Then Die" Project.

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