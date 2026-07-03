Karlovy Vary 2026 Exclusive: RAIN CATCHER Poster Premiere

The Proxima Competition at the 60th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (July 3–11), will host the world premiere of Michele Fiascaris’ psychological thriller Rain Catcher.

Fiascaris’ feature directorial debut expands on his acclaimed short film of the same name, which premiered at Sitges, won the Méliès d’Argent, and was later distributed across Europe by Disney+ and HBO.

Set in a noirish London, Rain Catcher follows Miles, an underground photographer who obsessively captures voyueristic portraits of unaware strangers. Selling the images and sharing them anonymously online under the name Rain Catcher, he has built an identity around peeping on others. But when a mysterious woman begins appearing in his photographs, this sends the protagonist into a spiral of paranoia and mind games.

Rain Catcher stars Dudley O’Shaughnessy of Netflix’s Top Boy as the protagonist. The cast also includes Jessie Mei Li, lead of Netflix’s Shadow and Bone and Gareth Evans’ Havoc, two-time BAFTA winner Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones, The Day of the Jackal) Lorenzo Richelmy (Netflix’s Marco Polo), or Iris Law (Danny Boyle’s Pistol).

Official synopsis: In a rainy, nocturnal London, underground photographer Miles obsessively captures unforgiving, morbid portraits of unaware strangers. When he’s not selling them, he shares them anonymously online as “Rain Catcher.” But soon he notices something unsettling in his photos: a mysterious woman watching him and photographing him — turning the lens back on Miles. As her gaze closes in, his world fractures: his work is sabotaged, his name defamed, his loved ones endangered. Consumed by paranoia, he spirals into a dark, delirious obsession to uncover the truth behind her motives.