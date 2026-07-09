HOPE Official Trailer: Na Hong-jin's Sci-fi Thriller Arrives in Theaters This September

In the remote South Korean village of Hope Harbor, police outpost chief Bum-seok (Hwang Jung-min) and officer Sung-ae (Hoyeon) are called to find a mysterious creature that has wreaked havoc on the village. In the nearby forest, a coterie of local hunters, including Sung-ki (Zo In-sung) set out to track the beast and find themselves hunted instead. But all is not as it seems, and perceptions can be misleading. What begins as ignorance plants the seed of disaster, escalating through human conflict into a tragedy of cosmic proportions.

The theatrical release of Na Hong-Jin's sci-fi thriller, Hope, is not too far away, September 9th, and the official trailer was released by Neon today. Check it out below.

The film had its world premiere at Cannes (where all of Na Hong-jin's films have premiered) where it failed to make an impression on our own Lou Cai. However, here are some thoughts from Na about their new film, to better understand their mindset when they made this new film.