STARSUCKERS: Satirical Thriller to Have Canadian Premiere at Cinéfest

The Butler Brothers will return to where it all began for their latest flick, the satirical thriller Starsuckers, to have their homegrown, Canadian Premiere. They will host in in Subury, Ontario, where the movie was shot, during the 38th Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival.

What follows turns their fantasy encounter with fame into something increasingly strange and unsettling, as the relationship between celebrities and their devoted guests begins to change.

The weekend doesn’t go quite as advertised.

Celebrity power couple Bjorg Everglow and Sasha Nightshade launch a contest offering a “normal” couple the chance to join them for an exclusive weekend retreat. Chuck and Eileen are the lucky winners, arriving ready for a few days inside the private world of their idols.

Sudbury-Shot STARSUCKERS Comes Home for Canadian Premiere

at Cinéfest 2026

The Butler Brothers Join Stars Jersey Anderson and Jacob Stickles for the Film’s Desjardins After Dark Premiere

After making its World Premiere at FrightFest in London, UK, STARSUCKERS is coming back to where it was made.

The darkly satirical new thriller from Canadian independent filmmakers Brett and Jason Butler will have its Canadian Premiere at the 38th Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival, running September 19–27, 2026.

Shot locally in Sudbury, STARSUCKERS has been selected for the newly introduced Desjardins After Dark sidebar, showcasing edgier, darker and boundary-pushing cinema.

Brett and Jason Butler will be in attendance for the Canadian Premiere alongside stars Jersey Anderson and Jacob Stickles.

The Cinéfest selection brings STARSUCKERS back to the city and Northern Ontario film community that helped make it possible, following its international launch at FrightFest, one of the world’s leading genre film festivals.

A darkly satirical thriller, STARSUCKERS takes aim at celebrity culture, ambition and the fascination with getting close to the famous people we watch from a distance.

Celebrity power couple Bjorg Everglow and Sasha Nightshade launch a contest offering a “normal” couple the chance to join them for an exclusive weekend retreat. Chuck and Eileen are the lucky winners, arriving ready for a few days inside the private world of their idols.

The weekend doesn’t go quite as advertised.

What follows turns their fantasy encounter with fame into something increasingly strange and unsettling, as the relationship between celebrities and their devoted guests begins to change.

The film stars Manon Ens-Lapointe (The Last Anniversary), Steven Hobé (How Disney Built America), James Alex, Jersey Anderson and Jacob Stickles.

Anderson and Stickles will join The Butler Brothers in Sudbury to present the film to its first Canadian audience, bringing the film to the city where STARSUCKERS was shot.

For Brett and Jason Butler, the Cinéfest premiere carries particular significance. The filmmakers have longstanding connections to Sudbury and Northern Ontario, and STARSUCKERS drew on the city, its locations and filmmaking community during production.

Through Substance Production and their distribution label Tiny Cabin Pictures, The Butler Brothers have directed, written and produced ten feature films while producing or executive producing another five.

Their catalogue ranges across horror, thrillers, dark comedy, drama and documentary, with previous films including Purgatory Jack, The Last Anniversary and Unfriending. Their work has screened internationally and reached audiences through Amazon Prime, Tubi, Apple TV, Roku Channel, Plex, Hollywood Suite, Fawesome, Revry and Xumo.

With STARSUCKERS, the filmmakers turn their attention to celebrity and influencer culture, and the increasingly peculiar relationship between public figures and the people who follow them.

Its selection for Desjardins After Dark places the Canadian Premiere within a new Cinéfest sidebar created for films that venture into darker, edgier and less conventional territory.

The Canadian Premiere follows the film’s World Premiere at FrightFest 2026 in London, attended by The Butler Brothers and stars Manon Ens-Lapointe and James Alex.

The official STARSUCKERS trailer was also launched ahead of its festival run with an exclusive premiere through Rue Morgue Magazine.

Now the film returns to Sudbury for its first Canadian screening, with the filmmakers and cast there to share it with the community where it was made.

STARSUCKERS

CANADIAN PREMIERE

38th Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival

September 19–27, 2026

Sudbury, Ontario

IN ATTENDANCE

Brett Butler

Jason Butler

Jersey Anderson

Jacob Stickles

Screening date, time and ticket information to be announced.