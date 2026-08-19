THE CREEP TAPES Official Trailer: Season Three is Coming, Watch And Prepare Yourselves
In case you missed it, Shudder released the official trailer for season three of The Creep Tapes yesterday. If you are a fan of the show you may already have seen it. If you are not, have a look below and see if you are missing out on something.
The two-episode premiere of season three streams on September 15h. The remaining four episodes in the six-episode run will stream consecutive weeks thereafter.
SHUDDER’S THE CREEP TAPES SEASON THREE TRAILER REVEALED, TEASING SIX NEW OUTRAGEOUS TAPES FEATURING GUEST STARS KATE SIEGEL, ORA DUPLASS, NIC HAMILTON AND MOREFrom Writers and Executive Producers Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice,The Creep Tapes Season Three Premieres Tuesday, September 15 on Shudder and AMC+Shudder and AMC+ released today the official trailer for The Creep Tapes season three, previewing six audacious new tapes from the fan-favorite serial killer played by Mark Duplass. From writers and executive producers Duplass and Patrick Brice, the new season of the episodic installment of the cult-favorite CREEP franchise will return with a two-episode premiere Tuesday, September 15 exclusively on Shudder and AMC+.Season three continues to expose a collection of video tapes from the secret vault of the world's deadliest and most socially uncomfortable serial killer (Duplass). Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake.The six-episode season features guest stars Kate Siegel (Carrie), Nic Hamilton (IT), Elliott Fullam (Terrifier 2, Terrifier 3), Duplass’ daughter, Ora Duplass (Coven Academy), who will star in a throwback episode, and more.
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