Tribeca 2026 Review: DANTE, Big Twist in Store, But One That Doesn't Require the Sixth Sense

The end twist occupies a peculiar place in movie culture.

Audiences love to talk about the ones that work -- the revelations that suddenly rearrange everything that came before them while seeming, in retrospect, inevitable. The best examples don't merely surprise; they reward attention.

A second viewing reveals clues hidden in plain sight, turning the film into a magician's act whose secrets were visible all along. Movies as different as The Usual Suspects and The Others have achieved a kind of immortality this way, while filmmakers like M. Night Shyamalan have built entire careers around the promise of a rug-pull.

Far less attention is paid to the twists that don't work. Perhaps that's because they tend to disappear from memory soon after the credits roll. Spanish filmmaker Hugo Ruiz's sophomore feature, Dante, which premiered in Tribeca Festival's Escape From Tribeca sidebar, belongs squarely in that category. The film is structured around a late revelation that is meant to recontextualize everything preceding it. Instead, it exposes how little there was to recontextualize in the first place.

To Ruiz's credit, Dante opens with enough confidence to suggest something far stranger and more exciting. Mario (Enrique Arce) barrels down a dark road before crashing spectacularly, his vehicle flipping over in a sequence punctuated by sudden pockets of silence. The title cards arrive like interruptions in a panic attack.

When Mario crawls out of the wreckage, a side-view mirror remains lodged in his neck. As he tries to pull it free, viscous strands glisten beneath the streetlights. The image is grotesque and memorable, the type of opening scene that immediately persuades viewers they are in the hands of a filmmaker with a taste for excess.

That expectation proves misleading. The crash is less a statement of purpose than a bait-and-switch. Anyone anticipating the gleeful carnage of an Álex de la Iglesia bloodbath or the anarchic cruelty of a Takashi Miike thriller may feel deflated by what follows. After its attention-grabbing prologue, Dante settles into a largely contained chamber piece whose prevailing mood is not frenzy but grim calculation.

Mario is on the run following a botched heist. His accomplices, Santo (Vicente Romero) and Maki (Ester Expósito), have turned against him, though he still possesses a certain glowing doodad everyone is willing to kill for. Ruiz never lets us see the thing, nor does he seem especially interested in explaining why it matters. The MacGuffin functions less as an object than as a screenplay IOU.

Injured and desperate, Mario returns home and summons medical help. He doesn't actually want to go to a hospital; he merely needs someone to stitch him up. The unlucky responder is Eduardo (Chino Darín), an EMT who arrives expecting a routine emergency and instead finds himself trapped inside a criminal standoff. Before long, Mario has persuaded him to swallow the coveted object for safekeeping, ensuring that Eduardo becomes entangled in the conflict whether he likes it or not.

The setup does have potential. A frightened civilian caught between desperate criminals and an unseen prize could generate the kind of escalating tension found in neo-noirs and siege thrillers. Yet Ruiz never fully capitalizes on the premise. The screenplay repeatedly substitutes withholding for suspense, as though keeping information from the audience automatically creates intrigue. There's a difference between mystery and absence. A mystery invites viewers to speculate; bare absence merely leaves a hole in the narrative.

That distinction becomes increasingly important as Dante approaches its finale. Since the film has just begun its festival run and won't reach Spanish theaters until November, specifics are best left unshared. Suffice it to say that the climactic revelation depends not on clues hidden throughout the story but on information deliberately concealed by a central character. The twist arrives less as an earned epiphany than as a screenwriter stepping onto the stage and announcing that the game was being played by different rules all along.

What makes the reveal particularly frustrating is that the film seems enormously pleased with itself. Yet unlike genuinely successful twist-driven narratives, Dante doesn't invite viewers to revisit earlier moments from a newly illuminating perspective. There is no carefully planted trail of details snapping into focus, no sudden realization that the truth was staring us in the face. Instead, the audience is essentially asked to accept a revised version of events because the film says so.

Even setting aside the mechanics of the twist, the revelation creates another problem. It drains the pittance of remaining suspense from the story before the movie is actually over. The protagonist begins taking a victory lap while a lingering threat remains conspicuously unresolved. The screenplay acknowledges its existence, only to shrug it off. Whether this is intended as sequel bait or is merely an oversight is difficult to say. Either way, it leaves the film ending not with a bang or a gasp but with a sense of unfinished business.

A good twist changes the shape of a story. A great one changes the shape of our relationship to the story, transforming scenes we thought we understood into something richer and more complex. Dante mistakes concealment for sophistication and surprise for insight. Its final reveal doesn't deepen the film so much as expose its limitations. By the time the secret is out, there's remarkably little left to discover.

The film enjoyed its world premiere at the 2026 Tribeca Festival. Visit the film's page at the official festival site for more information.

