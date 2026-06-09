Toronto After Dark 2026: Passes on Sale Thursday, Festival Expands Venues And Programming

Our friends at Toronto After Dark announced today that two tiers of festival passes go on sale this Thursday.

The festival has also announced an expansion of venues, venturing away from the Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre for the first time. Screenings of film the push the boundries of genre filmmaking, which "spotlights more esoteric and experimental genre film programming", will happen at the Canadian Filmmaker’s Distribution Centre (CFMDC)’s CineCycle , what was once a bicycle repair shop by day, and an underground cinema at night.

The venue holds a special place in the hearts of some of Toronto's Anarchists, who gathered, many years ago, one Saturday night per month, in secret, to watch a variety of fantastic cinema from years past. The selections were shown by film projection only, mostly on 16mm, with knicks and scratches we called 'love bites'. Oh the faces of friends we would bring, wondering out loud, "Where the fuck are you taking me?", as we led them down that dark alley off of Spadina Ave to those bright green doors.

There have been some additions and changes in the ranks of the programming team as well. You can find out more about those in the full announcement that follows.