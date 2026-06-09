Toronto After Dark 2026: Passes on Sale Thursday, Festival Expands Venues And Programming
Our friends at Toronto After Dark announced today that two tiers of festival passes go on sale this Thursday.
The festival has also announced an expansion of venues, venturing away from the Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre for the first time. Screenings of film the push the boundries of genre filmmaking, which "spotlights more esoteric and experimental genre film programming", will happen at the Canadian Filmmaker’s Distribution Centre (CFMDC)’s CineCycle, what was once a bicycle repair shop by day, and an underground cinema at night.
The venue holds a special place in the hearts of some of Toronto's Anarchists, who gathered, many years ago, one Saturday night per month, in secret, to watch a variety of fantastic cinema from years past. The selections were shown by film projection only, mostly on 16mm, with knicks and scratches we called 'love bites'. Oh the faces of friends we would bring, wondering out loud, "Where the fuck are you taking me?", as we led them down that dark alley off of Spadina Ave to those bright green doors.
There have been some additions and changes in the ranks of the programming team as well. You can find out more about those in the full announcement that follows.
TORONTO AFTER DARK FILM FESTIVALLAUNCHES 2026 PASSES AND EXPANDS PROGRAMMING WITH NEW LATE-NIGHT CINECYCLE SERIESNew pass tiers, expanded late-night programming, and key team additions set the stage for Toronto’s beloved genre festivalToronto After Dark Film Festival (TADFF) is thrilled to announce the first details of its 19th edition, which will run from October 14th - 18th, 2026 and will feature an exciting expansion in venues and programming. The festival will once again return to the Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre (259 Richmond St. West) in downtown Toronto for its official selections, but will additionally hold screenings at the Canadian Filmmaker’s Distribution Centre (CFMDC)’s CineCycle (129 Spadina Avenue) as part of a new late-night programme that spotlights more esoteric and experimental genre film programming.Genre fans will have the option of two passes: a CINE-MANAIC PASS (formerly the All-Access Pass), which offers access to tickets for all screenings at Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre, complimentary RUSH tickets, and entry to all public socials, including the return of an official Opening and Closing Night Party; and an ALL NIGHTER CINE-MANIAC PASS (new) which gets you all the previous perks PLUS access to tickets and priority RUSH to the late night programming at the Cinecycle. Also included in the ALL-NIGHTERS pass is a T-Shirt and Poster featuring the festival’s 2026 edition artwork illustrated by acclaimed Toronto artist Trevor Henderson (@trevorhenderson, @slimyswampghost). Quantities are limited, with only 200 Cine-Maniac Passes and 50 All-Nighter Passes available.Passes go on sale on Thursday, June 11th, 2026, with the following pricing: CINE-MANIAC PASSES are $130 until September 1st, and $150 at full price; ALL-NIGHTER PASSES are $200 until Sept. 1st and $220 at full price. Single tickets will also be available for $16.99 and will go on sale in late September, following the announcement of the festival lineup and schedule.Ahead of this year’s festival, TADFF has announced several key updates to its programming and festival teams. Veteran short film programmer Shannon Hanmer has been promoted as Director of Programming, while Adam Bovoletis joins as Festival Manager and Programmer. Kassy Gascho has also been added to the programming team. This year’s festival programming team includes Hanmer, Christian Burgess, Justin McConnell, Bridget van Voorden, Bovoletis, Gascho, and Festival Legacy Director Peter Kuplowsky.“Toronto After Dark has always been built around a passionate community of genre fans, and this year’s festival is about honouring that spirit while creating new ways for audiences and filmmakers to connect,” said Peter Kuplowsky. “As we continue building on the festival our founder Adam Lopez created, the addition of late-night programming at CineCycle and a new team of programming voices gives us an exciting opportunity to expand what Toronto After Dark can be while staying true to what audiences have always loved about it.”To purchase passes or for additional festival information, please visit www.torontoafterdark.com.
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