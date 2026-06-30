EVENINGSTAR: Concept Poster Unveiled For Debut Feature Film From Team Behind THE BLUE DIAMOND (Exclusive)

We have the exclusive reveal of the poster concept art for the debut feature film, Eveningstar, by director Sam Fox. Fox is planning on making this new film with their producers from The Blue Diamond, Geenah Krisht and Desiree Staples.

When a rock 'n' roll messiah wages war on a corrupt pop music empire, the daughter of a legendary DJ is seduced into his blood-soaked crusade. Together, they hijack the airwaves, empower the town’s disaffected youth and ignite a revolution in her father's name.

The concept poster by Valentine Coquillat is in the gallery below. It has that 1980s Retro-Futurism look, down to the chrome logo typography in the title, capturing the same throwback essence as the poster for The Blue Diamond.

Eveningstar was written by Charles Pieper, with a story by Sam Fox and Jonathan Martin. Cast attachments to the project so far are Ethan Daniel Corbett (the 2024 short film Faces) and Desiree Staples (The Blue Diamond).

The team took the new project to Marche du Film this year to drum up interest in it.