July is around the corner and the folks at BloodStream have announced the staggering lineup of releases coming next month.

What BloodStream's programming may lack in what "experts" call "quality" they have more than made up for in quantity. Holy moly, nearly every day of the month there are a bunch of movies, usually under some theme, dropping on the streamer. Truy, there is a little bit of something for everybody.

Slashercise was going to kick off the month, on July 1st. That same day a slew of camp themed horror flicks drop as well. From there, you have flicks with UFOs, witchcraft, zombies, exploitation, holidays, gothic, giallo... if there is a sub-genre chances are From an earlier announcement we already shared that the aerobics slasherwas going to kick off the month, on July 1st. That same day a slew of camp themed horror flicks drop as well. From there, you have flicks with UFOs, witchcraft, zombies, exploitation, holidays, gothic, giallo... if there is a sub-genre chances are BloodStream has you covered next month.

All the releases, all the themes are annonuced below.