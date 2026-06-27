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BloodStream in July: SLASHERCISE, AMITYVILLE EMANUELLE, ASTEROID VIXENS, And More...

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (X)
BloodStream in July: SLASHERCISE, AMITYVILLE EMANUELLE, ASTEROID VIXENS, And More...
July is around the corner and the folks at BloodStream have announced the staggering lineup of releases coming next month.
 
What BloodStream's programming may lack in what "experts" call "quality" they have more than made up for in quantity. Holy moly, nearly every day of the month there are a bunch of movies, usually under some theme, dropping on the streamer. Truy, there is a little bit of something for everybody. 
 
From an earlier announcement we already shared that the aerobics slasher Slashercise was going to kick off the month, on July 1st. That same day a slew of camp themed horror flicks drop as well. From there, you have flicks with UFOs, witchcraft, zombies, exploitation, holidays, gothic, giallo... if there is a sub-genre chances are BloodStream has you covered next month. 
 
All the releases, all the themes are annonuced below. 
 
A full July of summer horror.
 
July opens with the exclusive streaming debut of Slashercise, the 2024 aerobics slasher from writer-director Ama Lea, alongside Camp BloodStream, a summer-long run of campgrounds, backwoods terrors, and Bigfoot encounters.
 
From there: International UFO Day, Christmas in July, Amityville What?, The Films of Ellie Church, exploitation deep cuts, anthology horror, creature features, haunted houses, and new drops every week.
 
 
Highlights
 
 
Slashercise July.jpg
 
Exclusive July 1 debut
Slashercise
July 1
Ama Lea's aerobics slasher opens the month exclusively on BloodStream.
 
 
Amityville Emanuelle.jpg
 
Amityville What?
Amityville Emanuelle
July 6
One of the gloriously baffling new additions to horror's most impossible franchise.
 
 
Asteroid Vixens.jpg
 
Exploitation expansion
Asteroid Vixens
July 12
A midnight-ready sci-fi oddity in the July exploitation drop.
 
 
PO BOX Tinto Brass.jpg
 
Tinto Brass spotlight
P.O. Box Tinto Brass
July 12
A documentary feature exploring the career of the legendary filmmaker.
 
 
Monsterland 2.jpg
 
Anthology horror
Monsterland 2
July 18
Part of the new Anthology Horror section built around multi-story nightmares.
 
 
White Slaves of K-Town.jpg
 
Cult / exploitation
White Slaves of K-Town
July 12
Underground exploitation from BloodStream's cult section.
 
 
Full July Calendar
Everything currently scheduled. New drops every day.
 
Jul 1 · Slashercise (Exclusive) + Camp BloodStream
Holler Creek Canyon, Svartklubb, Camp Killer, She Was So Pretty, Sequel: Cruel Summer, Legend of the Sandsquatch, Harvest Lake, Creek, Camp Murder, Three Days in the Woods 2: Killin' Time, Woods Witch, The Redwood Massacre, Something In the Woods, Murder In the Woods, The Secret of Bog Lake, The Forest Hills
 
Jul 2 · International UFO Day
Not of this Earth, Kronos, Flight To Mars, Earthling, Mirage Men, Battle In Outer Space, Chariots Of the Gods, Zontar the Thing from Another World
 
Jul 3 · Fantastic Beasts
The Wampus Cat, The Nightgown, The Beast of Walton Street, The Rage, The Beast of Bray Road
 
Jul 4 · Christmas in July
She Was So Pretty: Be Good for Goodness' Sake, I'm Dreaming of a White Doomsday, 13 Slays Till X-Mas, A Cadaver Christmas, The Inverts
 
Jul 5 · Witchcraft
Ghost Ambulance, Unholy Song, Wicked Witch, Sex Coven, Hex, Black Magic Mask, Dark Spell, The Naked Witch
 
Jul 6 · Amityville What?
Amityverse: Infinity, Amityville: La Llorona, Amityville Emanuelle, Amityville Chupacabra, Amityville Cop
 
Jul 7 · Zombies
Zombies by Design, Zombie Apache, The Wickeds, Bong of the Living Dead, Gary and Wang Vs the Living Dead, Zombiez, Hood of the Living Dead, Dead Men Walking, Mirror Life: Modern Zombies
 
Jul 8 · The Films of Ellie Church
Space Babes from Outer Space, Jessie's Super Normal Regular Average Day, Headless, Gush, The Bad Man
 
Jul 9 · Horror in the Hood
Vampiyaz, The Voodoo Warriors, Ghost City, FrankenThug, The Cigarette, Bloodz vs. Wolvez
 
Jul 10 · Japanimation
Vampire Princess Miyu, Lion-Girl, Time Of Eve, Megazone 23
 
Jul 11 · More Holiday Horror
Easter Evil, The Last Thanksgiving, The Pumpkin Man
 
Jul 12 · Exploitation
A Bay of Blood, Electra One, Fangs, Cheeky!, Julia, The Debut, A Woman Like Eve, Madame Claude, P.O. Box Tinto Brass, Blue Movie, Obsessions, Stay As You Are, Camille 2000, The Lickerish Quartet, Attraction, Deadly Sweet, Tokyo Decadence, The Aftermath, White Slaves of K-Town, Psychedelic Nudes, Roller Junkies!, The Pleasure Girl Gang, Feral Female, Hollywood A GoGo, Deadly Punkettes, Club Lingerie, Asteroid Vixens, Ballet of Blood, 8 Reels of Sewage
 
Jul 13 · Films of the Quiroz Bros.
San Franpsycho, Death Row, The Damned, Deliverance from Evil
 
Jul 14 · Barns
The Barn: Part II, The Barn
 
Jul 15 · Party On
420 Massacre, Fungicide, Straight Edge Kegger
 
Jul 16
Give Me Back My Body!, HeBGB TV, Coffintooth
 
Jul 17 · Film Class
Oil Capital Underground, Slouching Towards Branson, Threads, Survivors: The Spectre of Threads, Ishiro Honda: Memoirs of a Film Director, John Travolto: The Face With 2 Left Feet
 
Jul 18 · Anthologies
Movies For The Midnight Hour, Spine Chiller, Night Terrors, Beneath the Old Dark House, Cryptids, The Witching, Strange Events 3, Shriek, Screams of the Dead, Monsterland 2, Monster Killers, Haunted Stories and Tales of Horror, Death Cult, Conjure X, Charlotte, All Hallows Eve Trickster, All Hallows' Eve: Inferno, The Telling
 
Jul 19 · Horror Fantasy
Quartz Vein, Iconoclast, Fable: Teeth of Beasts, Ember Days, Cleric, Amethyst
 
Jul 20 · More Beasts
The Giant Spider Invasion, Suburban Sasquatch, Tsunami Beach Club, Supercroc
 
Jul 21 · Gothic Horror
Mummy Resurrection, Frankenstein Reborn
 
Jul 22
Force to Fear, Late Checkout, All Your Friends Are Dead
 
Jul 23 · Haunted Houses
The Adventures of the Haunted Hunted, Back Road, Possession, Home Sweet Hell
 
Jul 24
The Sleeper, When a Killer Calls, Karen the Beauty Queen Killer, The Hitchhiker
 
Jul 25 · Family Friendly
Timescape, Atragon, King Dinosaur, Jack The Giant Killer
 
Jul 26
The Alliance, Looky-loo, Way of the Vampire, Straun House, Cryptic Plasm, Sickle, And Then There Was Blood, Angels Fallen: Warriors, Angels Fallen
 
Jul 27 · Just for Fun
Voodoo Cowboys, Binary Samurai, Death Ride, Jolly Roger: Massacre at Cutter's Cove
 
Jul 28 · Giallo
Lenskeeper, Francesca: Director's Cut, Deep Sleep: Director's Cut
 
\Jul 29
Patient 001, Blue World Order, The Last Island, Tartarus, Slink
 
Jul 30
Quantum Supremacy, When Everything's Gone, Malevolent Ascent, Loon
 
Jul 31
Quick Let's Get Married!, Agalmatophilia, Absolute Vow
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