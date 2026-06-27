BloodStream in July: SLASHERCISE, AMITYVILLE EMANUELLE, ASTEROID VIXENS, And More...
July is around the corner and the folks at BloodStream have announced the staggering lineup of releases coming next month.
What BloodStream's programming may lack in what "experts" call "quality" they have more than made up for in quantity. Holy moly, nearly every day of the month there are a bunch of movies, usually under some theme, dropping on the streamer. Truy, there is a little bit of something for everybody.
From an earlier announcement we already shared that the aerobics slasher Slashercise was going to kick off the month, on July 1st. That same day a slew of camp themed horror flicks drop as well. From there, you have flicks with UFOs, witchcraft, zombies, exploitation, holidays, gothic, giallo... if there is a sub-genre chances are BloodStream has you covered next month.
All the releases, all the themes are annonuced below.
A full July of summer horror.July opens with the exclusive streaming debut of Slashercise, the 2024 aerobics slasher from writer-director Ama Lea, alongside Camp BloodStream, a summer-long run of campgrounds, backwoods terrors, and Bigfoot encounters.From there: International UFO Day, Christmas in July, Amityville What?, The Films of Ellie Church, exploitation deep cuts, anthology horror, creature features, haunted houses, and new drops every week.HighlightsExclusive July 1 debutSlasherciseJuly 1Ama Lea's aerobics slasher opens the month exclusively on BloodStream.Amityville What?Amityville EmanuelleJuly 6One of the gloriously baffling new additions to horror's most impossible franchise.Exploitation expansionAsteroid VixensJuly 12A midnight-ready sci-fi oddity in the July exploitation drop.Tinto Brass spotlightP.O. Box Tinto BrassJuly 12A documentary feature exploring the career of the legendary filmmaker.Anthology horrorMonsterland 2July 18Part of the new Anthology Horror section built around multi-story nightmares.Cult / exploitationWhite Slaves of K-TownJuly 12Underground exploitation from BloodStream's cult section.Full July CalendarEverything currently scheduled. New drops every day.Jul 1 · Slashercise (Exclusive) + Camp BloodStreamHoller Creek Canyon, Svartklubb, Camp Killer, She Was So Pretty, Sequel: Cruel Summer, Legend of the Sandsquatch, Harvest Lake, Creek, Camp Murder, Three Days in the Woods 2: Killin' Time, Woods Witch, The Redwood Massacre, Something In the Woods, Murder In the Woods, The Secret of Bog Lake, The Forest HillsJul 2 · International UFO DayNot of this Earth, Kronos, Flight To Mars, Earthling, Mirage Men, Battle In Outer Space, Chariots Of the Gods, Zontar the Thing from Another WorldJul 3 · Fantastic BeastsThe Wampus Cat, The Nightgown, The Beast of Walton Street, The Rage, The Beast of Bray RoadJul 4 · Christmas in JulyShe Was So Pretty: Be Good for Goodness' Sake, I'm Dreaming of a White Doomsday, 13 Slays Till X-Mas, A Cadaver Christmas, The InvertsJul 5 · WitchcraftGhost Ambulance, Unholy Song, Wicked Witch, Sex Coven, Hex, Black Magic Mask, Dark Spell, The Naked WitchJul 6 · Amityville What?Amityverse: Infinity, Amityville: La Llorona, Amityville Emanuelle, Amityville Chupacabra, Amityville CopJul 7 · ZombiesZombies by Design, Zombie Apache, The Wickeds, Bong of the Living Dead, Gary and Wang Vs the Living Dead, Zombiez, Hood of the Living Dead, Dead Men Walking, Mirror Life: Modern ZombiesJul 8 · The Films of Ellie ChurchSpace Babes from Outer Space, Jessie's Super Normal Regular Average Day, Headless, Gush, The Bad ManJul 9 · Horror in the HoodVampiyaz, The Voodoo Warriors, Ghost City, FrankenThug, The Cigarette, Bloodz vs. WolvezJul 10 · JapanimationVampire Princess Miyu, Lion-Girl, Time Of Eve, Megazone 23Jul 11 · More Holiday HorrorEaster Evil, The Last Thanksgiving, The Pumpkin ManJul 12 · ExploitationA Bay of Blood, Electra One, Fangs, Cheeky!, Julia, The Debut, A Woman Like Eve, Madame Claude, P.O. Box Tinto Brass, Blue Movie, Obsessions, Stay As You Are, Camille 2000, The Lickerish Quartet, Attraction, Deadly Sweet, Tokyo Decadence, The Aftermath, White Slaves of K-Town, Psychedelic Nudes, Roller Junkies!, The Pleasure Girl Gang, Feral Female, Hollywood A GoGo, Deadly Punkettes, Club Lingerie, Asteroid Vixens, Ballet of Blood, 8 Reels of SewageJul 13 · Films of the Quiroz Bros.San Franpsycho, Death Row, The Damned, Deliverance from EvilJul 14 · BarnsThe Barn: Part II, The BarnJul 15 · Party On420 Massacre, Fungicide, Straight Edge KeggerJul 16Give Me Back My Body!, HeBGB TV, CoffintoothJul 17 · Film ClassOil Capital Underground, Slouching Towards Branson, Threads, Survivors: The Spectre of Threads, Ishiro Honda: Memoirs of a Film Director, John Travolto: The Face With 2 Left FeetJul 18 · AnthologiesMovies For The Midnight Hour, Spine Chiller, Night Terrors, Beneath the Old Dark House, Cryptids, The Witching, Strange Events 3, Shriek, Screams of the Dead, Monsterland 2, Monster Killers, Haunted Stories and Tales of Horror, Death Cult, Conjure X, Charlotte, All Hallows Eve Trickster, All Hallows' Eve: Inferno, The TellingJul 19 · Horror FantasyQuartz Vein, Iconoclast, Fable: Teeth of Beasts, Ember Days, Cleric, AmethystJul 20 · More BeastsThe Giant Spider Invasion, Suburban Sasquatch, Tsunami Beach Club, SupercrocJul 21 · Gothic HorrorMummy Resurrection, Frankenstein RebornJul 22Force to Fear, Late Checkout, All Your Friends Are DeadJul 23 · Haunted HousesThe Adventures of the Haunted Hunted, Back Road, Possession, Home Sweet HellJul 24The Sleeper, When a Killer Calls, Karen the Beauty Queen Killer, The HitchhikerJul 25 · Family FriendlyTimescape, Atragon, King Dinosaur, Jack The Giant KillerJul 26The Alliance, Looky-loo, Way of the Vampire, Straun House, Cryptic Plasm, Sickle, And Then There Was Blood, Angels Fallen: Warriors, Angels FallenJul 27 · Just for FunVoodoo Cowboys, Binary Samurai, Death Ride, Jolly Roger: Massacre at Cutter's CoveJul 28 · GialloLenskeeper, Francesca: Director's Cut, Deep Sleep: Director's Cut\Jul 29Patient 001, Blue World Order, The Last Island, Tartarus, SlinkJul 30Quantum Supremacy, When Everything's Gone, Malevolent Ascent, LoonJul 31Quick Let's Get Married!, Agalmatophilia, Absolute Vow
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