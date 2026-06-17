BIG BABY Teaser Trailer: Spider One's Slasher on VOD This August

Spider One's psycho slasher flick, Big Baby, will be available on VOD on August 7th. The teaser trailer came out today. It looks pretty gnarly. See for yourself, down below.

Nightmares of a maniac killer in a baby mask inspire a horror writer’s new script. As his life begins to spiral out of control, he discovers Big Baby’s murderous rampage may be more than just fiction. Directed and written by Spider One (Little Bites) and starring Brandon Scott (Dead to Me), Krsy Fox (Terrifier 3), and Adam Marcinowski (Bury the Bride), BIG BABY is a haunting, bloody horror film packed with psychological dread.

There is also a series of screenings/events happening, leading up to the movie's release. Links are provided.