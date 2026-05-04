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A YEAR IN A FIELD Blu-ray: Rock Doc From Spectacular Optical, Details Announced

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, US (@peteramartin)
A YEAR IN A FIELD Blu-ray: Rock Doc From Spectacular Optical, Details Announced

Recently, we heard that indie film imprint Spectacular Optical, headed by writer and film historian Kier La-Janisse, would be expanding into "theatrical, streaming, and home video distribution of a selection of films curated by Janisse with a focus on landscape and design, music and counterculture, and experimental genre works."

As noted in that article, A Year in a Field, a rock-doc directed by Christopher Morris, was the first release for the company on April 22 (aka Earth Day). Now we've received details on the physical media release:

"Pre-sales for the collectors' edition Blu-ray [have launched], featuring beautiful new art by Of Stick & Bone printed on FSC-certified paper and including the following extras:

-Introduction by Christopher Morris recorded for the Gimme Some Truth Film Festival
-More Than Slow Cinema: Director Christopher Morris and Producer Denzil Monk in Conversation
-Paranormal in the West Country: An Interview with 's Stone Club's Lally MacBeth and Matthew Shaw
-Q&A at the Philosophical Research Society presented by 7th House and moderated by Will Sheff of Okkervil River
-Interview with Christopher Morris at the Zurich Film Festival
-KESTAV (2023) - Short film by Christopher Morris
-HOLLOWAY (2015) - Short film by Adam Scovell, written and narrated by Robert Macfarlane
-Trailer"

Visit Severin Films to order the Blu-ray; special bundle editions are also available there -- look for the Monoliths Bundle and/or the Scorched Earth bundle to see which you want to buy, or buy all three!

If, on the other hand, you're a straight-ahead Canadian person and you don't want the added perks for some reason -- no judgment -- visit Spectacular Optical's own website here.


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