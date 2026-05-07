Exclusive: Fantastic Pavilion Vertical Cinema Cannes 2026: International Genre Film's Takeover of The Vertical Format

In the age of rapid digital change and increased accesability, how we consume mass media has been forever altered. With such tiny miracles in our pockets at any moment we can pick our poison and watch content instantly.

How we watch content has stretched beyond 'on our phones' to 'how do you hold your phones'. To the chagrin of some, those raised in theaters specifically, the vertical format for a while has been the bane of our existence. It has been a losing battle from the start because, for younger generations, it's what they know. It's what they grew up on -- the umpteen number of social media platforms around the World mostly present in the vertical format.

The arrival of micro-dramas in China eight years ago cemented the format over there. And since the genre's migration into Western markets a couple of years ago the 9:16 aspect ratio is here to stay.

"The question now is not whether vertical cinema exists, but who is doing it with artistic ambition and genre DNA."

So what about fans of horror, sci-fi, fantasy and thrillers? What about us? There may not be a dedicated platform for it, yet, but there are a lot of filmmakers embracing the format and making their own micro-horror films.

That leads us to our friends at Fantastic Pavilion and their first ever, Fantastic Pavilion Vertical Cinema Cannes 2026. It will be an international showcase of works in the vertical 9:16 format, focused exclusively on horror, fantasy, sci-fi, and thriller. It is comprised of 28 projects from 17 countries, from all corners of the World, brought together with the purpose to highlight the format and its possibilities.

In the mix are a couple Mexican filmmakers that have graced our pages before. Our Mexican brother from another mother, Lex Ortega (Atros, Mexico Barbaro) y Carlos Meléndez (Mexico Barbaro II) both have vertical shorts in the program. Seeing as we spoke about China and the role that micro-dramas had in cementing the format there are two projects from China worth pointing out -- The Tower of Hunger directed by Hui Kuang, and The Golden Tomb Seekers (dir. Yifan Zhang, Ran Ou, Yong Chen) which is adapted from The Grave Robbers' Chronicles (Daomu Biji) a massive literary IP back in China.

All of the projects, the filmmakers and countries of origin will be found in the full annoncement from our friends at Fantastic Pavilion, below.